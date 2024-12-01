Dragon Ball Is Ready to Debut Brand-New Majin Buu

Dragon Ball Daima is now taking Goku on a new adventure through the Demon Realm, and the newest episode of the anime is setting up for the debut of a brand new Majin Buu. As Dragon Ball Daima continues to be working its way through the Demon Realm, fans have been treated to all sorts of new lore about the Dragon Ball franchise as a whole. The anime has revealed how much the Demon Realm is actually tied to the outside world, and Goku and the others have surprisingly been living alongside demons this entire time. And now a new threat seems to be on the way too.

Dragon Ball Daima has been making some big waves for the Majin Buu arc as it’s the first real story in the franchise to take place in the immediate aftermath of the arc as Goku and the Earth are still recovering from everything that happened. It turns out that the Demon Realm is undergoing some major shifts of its own as a result of the Majin Buu arc as well, and it seems that Dr. Arinsu is seeking to use this as an opportunity to sew even more chaos with the creation of a new Majin Buu. One that can be controlled.

Dragon Ball Sets Up New Majin Buu’s Debut

Dragon Ball Daima Episode 8 sees Goku successfully getting a hold of the First Demon World’s Dragon Ball by defeating its Tamagami, and that marks a major first for the Demon Realm overall as they were previously touted as being impossible to get. This is working right into Dr. Arinsu’s plans, however, as she has been keeping tabs on Goku and the others thanks to Glorio, who was revealed to be working directly for the Demon Realm scientist. Now with Goku getting the Dragon Ball, she’s confident in moving forward in whatever her grand plan actually is.

While it’s currently unclear as to what Dr. Arinsu is after (it seems to be taking down Supreme Demon King Gomah), the next phase of her plan sees her approaching the original creator behind Majin Buu. It was shockingly revealed that a retcon to the Dragon Ball lore was made in that Babidi did not create Majin Buu (or conjure it from time immemorial as one of the later changes to the villain’s origin), but instead Majin Buu was created by a Demon Realm witch named Marba, who was approached by Babidi in secret for the task.

It turns out that this witch was not only the real creator behind Majin Buu, but Dr. Arinsu was the only one to actually discover this fact. She was able to get to the outside world in order to secretly take a piece of Majin Buu after Majin Vegeta had sacrificed himself to blow Buu apart, and now this is going to play a role in helping Marba create a brand new Buu. Because as Arinsu is now planning a hostile Demon Realm takeover, she’s going to need this Majin as a key piece of whatever she’s got planned for this realm next.

Why This New Majin Buu Is Going to Be More Dangerous

As Marba said about Majin Buu, it was a fluke. Although Buu had power, it was out of control and did a great deal of damage to the Demon Realm as a result. This doesn’t deter her from creating a new Majin Buu, however, as she’s currently brewing one with Dr. Arinsu’s help. This time is going to be different as now that Marba has already had the experience of creating the first Majin Buu, she knows how to go about it differently to make it easier to control this time around. In fact, her main focus is controllability for this new creation. Making matters even more curious is the fact that Marba has Dr. Arinsu use some of her saliva for the concoction as well.

This is said to allow Arinsu to communicate with the new Majin Buu telepathically, and this will likely mean that this is going to be a Majin Buu that only she can control. With Marba and Arinsu’s new creation now in the works, Arinsu then hopes to use the Dragon Balls to make sure her plan goes off without a hitch. This also implies that this new Majin Buu is not guaranteed to automatically listen to Arinsu’s commands either. She wants the Dragon Balls as a fail safe to make sure that this Buu listens to her, and makes her overall plan come to fruition. As for what form this new Majin Buu can take, it’s yet to be teased what this new monster will look like.

It’s possible that we’ll get a new version of Buu much like we’ve seen with updated versions of classic villains in Dragon Ball Super like Black Frieza and Cell Max, but this also might be the opportunity to make another character officially a part of the canon like Janemba. Much like how Akira Toriyama has brought characters like Broly into the official series, this could be the way to bring in the somewhat clean slate of Janemba into the fold as a new monster controlled by someone else. In that way, a new Janemba won’t need to be as fully fleshed out as some of the other villains and can still be just a powerful killer as seen in that original incarnation.

But whatever form this new Majin Buu takes, we’ll likely be seeing it as Dragon Ball Daima gets closer to the end of its run as one of the final foes that Goku and the others will need to defeat. If they are still in their Mini forms as the anime comes to an end as well, then this new Majin Buu is going to be even tougher considering the last one took everything they had in their fully grown adult bodies. But it’s something to keep an eye on, for sure.