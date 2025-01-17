Dragon Ball Daima Reveals Finale Release Date (By Accident)

Fans have speculated the endpoint of Dragon Ball Daima since the series premiered. Rumors and leaks point to the show having a more limited run than previous Dragon Ball outings. A new Hulu press release may have now fully confirmed when the Dragon Ball Daima will air its finale, and it is much sooner than fans would want. Based on the Hulu press release, the finale will air on February 28th, which should be the 20th episode of the show. It’s subbed only, while the dub is exclusive to Crunchyroll at the moment. If Hulu’s scheduled release dates pan out, that would make Dargon Ball Daima one of the shortest entries in the franchise.

For context, the original Dragon Ball anime had 153 episodes, Dragon Ball Z had 291, Dragon Ball Super had 131, and even GT lasted for 64 episodes. Daima’s shorter runtime suggests the newer anime had a clearer storyline it wanted to cover, with a specific beginning, middle, and end. The show also took place in a precarious period of the Dragon Ball timeline, taking place before the Battle of Gods movie and Super anime. As is, the Super anime was meant to happen right after the Buu Saga yet before the epilogue of Dragon Ball Z. There was already a limited amount of time Daima could cover before reaching the introduction of Beerus.

What is the Future of Dragon Ball after Daima

Dragon Ball Daima introduced plenty of new lore implications to the universe, unveiling the new origins of the Kais, Namekains, and demons. The series also delivered some longstanding wish fulfillment for fans, including introducing Super Saiyan 3 Vegeta into the canon. It’s possible Daima Episode 20 is simply the season finale and there will be more episodes in a new season, but there’s other canon material for the Dragon Ball franchise to follow up on.

The Dragon Ball Super manga had several story arcs after the Tournament of Power, giving the series an avenue to continue the Super anime if the producers wanted to. There’s also always the potential for new movies to be released post-Dragon Ball Daima, with the last film in the franchise to release being Dragon Ball Super: Super Hero in 2022. Given Sony intends to invest more heavily into anime for 2025 as part of its entertainment strategy, the Dragon Ball franchise will no doubt have another animated project announced sooner rather than later.

