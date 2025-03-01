Dragon Ball Daima Introduces New Goku Attack in Series Finale

Dragon Ball Daima concludes the story with King Gomah’s defeat. He is the main antagonist of the series and the new Demon King after Dabura’s death in the Majin Buu Saga. Gomah saw the unimaginable powers that Goku and his friends held and was afraid they would target the Demon Realm. Under Degesu’s brainwashing, he decided to turn them into children using Earth’s dragon balls. Gomah even kidnapped Dende, who had turned into a baby because of his wish.

Hence, Goku and the others arrive in the Demon World to set things right. During the final stretch of the anime, we find out that the previous Demon Kings had a third eye, which granted them unparalleled strength. It was lost before Dabura became the ruler, as no one was aware it was attached to Hybis’ belt. As expected, Gomah gained enormous strength after acquiring it, and the only way to defeat him was to strike him on the back of his head three times. During the fight, Neva helped Goku transform into Super Saiyan 4.

Goku Fires an Ultra Kamehameha in Dragon Ball Daima Finale

Goku turns into Super Saiyan 4, confirming that this form from GT is now canon. This form is slightly different than GT, where the characters had black hair instead of red like in Daima. After a brief setback during his fight with Gomah, Goku returns more powerful than ever. Kamehameha is still his most iconic attack, but he takes it up a notch in the finale. In a visually stunning sequence, Goku uses a 10x Kamehameha, going ultra with the attack and punching a massive hole in Gomah. The villain, despite being full strength, was unable to stop this deadly blow.

However, the wave doesn’t stop after piercing through Gomah. Instead, it shoots past the villain, shattering the barriers separating the three Demon Realms. First, we see it emerging from the ocean in the Second Demon Realm as Tamagami Number Two witnesses it. The attack then continues its relentless path, eventually breaching the Third Demon Realm, where Tamagami Number Three watches it. It’s also worth mentioning that this is Goku’s first time tearing through several dimensions.

Unfortunately, because he still had his third eye, Gomah regenerated quickly. There couldn’t have been a better attack to conclude Toriyama’s final work than Kamehameha. Fans have seen many variations of this attack over the years, but this may be the best one yet, thanks to Toei’s gorgeous animation.

Goku’s Kamehameha Is Still Shonen’s Most Iconic Attack

Kamehameha was first introduced in 1986. Shortly after, Goku learned this move, and it became his signature attack. Its iconic status comes from its decades of build-up, with Goku cupping his hands, the dramatic chanting, and unleashing a powerful energy wave. The move has evolved over time, with variations like the Super Kamehameha, Instant Transmission Kamehameha, and Ultra Instinct Kamehameha, each used in battles.

Goku has used this attack in several legendary moments, including during his fights against Vegeta, Cell, Majin Buu, and so on. These moments symbolize Goku’s perseverance and growth. Kamehameha isn’t just a powerful attack—it’s a symbol of determination and Goku’s never-give-up spirit, making it one of the most popular techniques in anime history.