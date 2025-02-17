Dragon Ball’s New Super Saiyan 4 Has a Godly Power Level

Dragon Ball Daima has introduced a brand new take on Super Saiyan 4, and with it has cemented this form’s power on the same level as the god forms. Dragon Ball Daima has been celebrating Dragon Ball‘s 40th anniversary since it kicked off its run last Fall, and it’s sent Goku on a brand new adventure through the Demon Realm. But while this has been a new story from late creator Akira Toriyama, in many ways it has felt incredibly familiar as many of these new elements have been reworked takes on ideas first introduced during the non-canon events of Dragon Ball GT.

Dragon Ball Daima has made many intentional connections to everything that happened to Dragon Ball GT as some of its biggest ideas have been fully introduced to the official Dragon Ball canon timeline. The biggest example of which came with the latest episode of the anime that saw Goku transform into a new kind of Super Saiyan 4. The notable change with this transformative reboot, however, is the bright red color of it all. Which means it’s likely in the same range of power as Super Saiyan God.

Toei Animation

Super Saiyan 4’s Power Level Has to Fit Into the Dragon Ball Timeline

In trying to figure out just how strong Goku’s new Super Saiyan 4 form must be, one of the big things to consider is Dragon Ball Daima‘s overall place in the timeline. Because this new anime is set after the events of the Majin Buu arc but ahead of Battle of Gods, this is an anime that can’t quite have massive shake ups that would change the future trajectory of the events we’ve seen in Dragon Ball Super’s arcs to come. Any new forms or powers would automatically have to pale in comparison to what Goku and Vegeta use later, otherwise it would raise the question of why we never see those forms or powers again.

Dragon Ball Daima is able to curtail this debate right with the debut of this new Super Saiyan 4. Not only is it brought about by Neva’s powerful Namekian magic (which likely means it’s something that Goku will never be able to replicate after), but it also lines up its power with Super Saiyan God. There’s a brief flaming aura not unlike Super Saiyan God’s that swirls around Goku as he transforms, and his hair is a more wild version of Super Saiyan God. So arguably, this would place it in the same range. Thus when Goku and Vegeta train to use that instead, it would make sense to avoid a less refined version of that power seen in this form.

Toei Animation

Dragon Ball Daima Nerfs All Of its Fighters

Super Saiyan 4 form being equal to Super Saiyan God would explain why Goku never bothers to achieve this transformation again, but also would just make sense within Dragon Ball Daima. Not only is this still not enough to make up the differences in power against Supreme Demon King Gomah as seen in the episode itself, but it’s something that makes sense across the series as a whole. Dragon Ball Daima has been nerfing Goku and the others’ abilities from the beginning.

Dragon Ball Daima has had to limit all of the power levels seen in the series because they couldn’t overwrite Dragon Ball Super’s events, so even a brand new form would have been Super Saiyan God level at the most. Making Super Saiyan 4 slot firmly within this level of power is a creative way around all of this, but also does put a ceiling on the form overall. But as Dragon Ball Super continues telling new stories in the future, Super Saiyan 4 just might come back in the future through more evolutions on it.