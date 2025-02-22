Dragon Ball Daima Reveals Official Name for Goku’s New Super Saiyan Form

Dragon Ball Daima’s final episodes have done what many thought would be impossible. With earlier episodes in the latest anime series in the shonen franchise revealing new tidbits about the Namekians and finally giving Dragon Ball fans Super Saiyan 3 Vegeta, the Grand Tour’s Super Saiyan 4 has finally become canon. While most Dragon Ball fans knew immediately what they were looking at when Neva blessed Goku with the primal transformation, the shonen franchise has officially confirmed that this is in fact Super Saiyan 4. With one episode remaining in Daima’s show, rest assured that anime fans will be discussing the events of the series for years to come.

Videos by ComicBook.com

At present, Daima has yet to officially call this new form “Super Saiyan 4” but the penultimate installment all but confirms this fact. Mimicking the reveal of Super Saiyan 3, the adult Goku wields the power in his fight against Gomah which is one that is sure to shake the Demon Realm to its core. Looking to separate the new Demon Lord from the Evil Third Eye with an assist from Piccolo, Super Saiyan 4 is set to be an instrumental part of the finale while still having quite a few questions surrounding it.

Toei Animation

Mini-Goku Figure Confirms Super Saiyan 4

The official Dragon Ball website has given fans a first look at an S.H. Figuarts figure that brings Son Goku’s new transformation to life. The figure producers have confirmed the Super Saiyan 4 title in this new marketing, even with Daima refusing to do the same in recent episodes. While the upcoming merchandise has yet to reveal a release date for when you can pick it up, S.H. Figuarts has revealed a first look at the figure along with an official statement.

“Super Saiyan 4 Goku (Mini) from Dragon Ball DAIMA is joining the S.H.Figuarts series! More info will be announced at a later date, so stay tuned! Starting today, this awesome figure will be on display at the TAMASHII NATIONS STORE TOKYO as part of the DRAGON BALL TAMASHII NATIONS FIGURE EXPO, an awesome event where you can see tons of Dragon Ball figures on display!”

SH Figuarts

Why Wasn’t Super Saiyan 4 In Dragon Ball Super?

Since Dragon Ball Daima takes place before the events of Dragon Ball Super, many shonen fans have wondered why the primal transformation hasn’t been referenced in the latest series. Theories regarding the form potentially only “working” in the Demon Realm or only being able to be used within proximity of Neva have been bouncing around the internet since its debut. Hopefully, more details will be revealed regarding Goku’s newest transformation in next week’s season finale.

As of the writing of this article, the future of Dragon Ball in the anime realm remains anyone’s guess. While a producer previously confirmed that the franchise is expected to continue for decades following the tragic passing of creator Akira Toriyama, that future has fans scratching their heads. Fingers crossed that Daima’s finale will immediately confirm what the anime medium has in store for the Z-Fighters.

Want to stay up to date with Super Saiyan 4? Follow along with Team Anime on ComicBook.com for the latest updates on Dragon Ball Daima and hit me up directly @EVComedy to talk all things comics and anime or hit us up in the comments.