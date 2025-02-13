Dragon Ball Super Has Great News For Fans About Its Long-Awaited Return

Dragon Ball Super’s anime series came to an end with the conclusion of the Tournament of Power, though luckily, both the anime adaptation and the source material marched forward. For the anime, two movies were released in the forms of Dragon Ball Super: Broly and Dragon Ball Super: Super Hero while the manga would release new chapters pitting Goku and Vegeta against wild new threats. With Dragon Ball Daima preparing to bring its series to an end this month, many are left wondering what the future holds for the franchise and we have some good news for fans of the Z-Fighters.

Dragon Ball Super’s manga is planning to make its return with, what many believed, a special one-shot chapter arriving on February 20th. Instead of focusing on Goku, Vegeta, Gohan, or Piccolo, the upcoming installment will instead once again place the camera on Trunks and Goten. Rather than seeing the sons of Vegeta and Goku trying to attain Super Saiyan God, the upcoming chapter will once again see the pair of high schoolers patrolling the city streets as the newest Great Saiyamen. While many believed that this was simply going to be a “one-shot”, the shonen series has a surprise for its readers.

Bandai Namco

Dragon Ball Super Will Continue

The upcoming special one-shot isn’t a one-shot at all, but rather, it has been listed as the 104th chapter of Dragon Ball Super. While this update doesn’t necessarily mean that artist Toyotaro is once again returning to a monthly schedule, it’s good news regarding the shonen manga keeping the story going following the passing of creator Akira Toriyama. Trunks and Goten’s superhero activities are mostly played for laughs but the hybrid Saiyans still can pack a punch should the need arise.

As for what storylines Dragon Ball Super might tackle in the future, that remains anyone’s guess at this point. One of the biggest challenges that the Z-Fighters are sure to tackle is Frieza as the alien despot returned as a part of the Granolah The Survivor storylines with a brand new transformation. “Black Frieza” is now so powerful, thanks to encountering a Hyperbolic Time Chamber, that he was able to take down both Vegeta and Goku with one hit each. Shonen fans are alos crossing their fingers that Daima’s final episode might reveal a confirmation that Super’s anime will make a comeback to boot.

The Shonen Franchise’s Future

In a recent interview, Dragon Ball producer Akio Iyoku confirmed that the team is hoping to see the Z-Fighters’ story continue for decades to come. Here’s what Iyoku had to say, “Producing anime and games takes time, but we’re steadily preparing for the future. We want to expand the franchise even further…There’s no doubt Dragon Ball will continue for decades to come. We’re still coming up with various plans, brainstorming many things and will keep moving forward.”

