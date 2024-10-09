Dragon Ball Daima Promo Showcases New Goku and Vegeta Forms

Dragon Ball Daima is finally set to make its highly anticipated debut in just a couple of more days, and the anime is sharing a new look at Goku, Vegeta, and Piccolo’s new forms with a new promo. Dragon Ball is kicking off the 40th anniversary celebration of the late Akira Toriyama’s manga first making its debut with Shueisha’s Weekly Shonen Jump magazine, and the franchise is starting things off strongly with the debut of a brand new anime series featuring a story not seen in the anime or manga before. And we’re finally on the cusp of seeing this new series in action.

The big hook leading into the premiere of Dragon Ball Daima is that unlike other versions of the franchise, Goku and the others are surprisingly transformed into Mini forms of themselves without a real explanation. It’s what sparks Goku’s journey into a whole new realm as a result, and is what fans are waiting to see what these new forms could lead into in this new anime. Sharing a much closer look at these new Mini form makeovers for Goku, Vegeta, Piccolo and Bulma, the Lawson convenience store chain in Japan is launching all sorts of specialty goods with new art. Check them out below as shared on their official social media.

Videos by ComicBook.com

What Is Dragon Ball Daima’s New Mini Form?

It’s yet to be explained through promotional materials, but Dragon Ball Daima’s key conspiracy at the center of it all is the new “Mini” form. While fans have seen Goku transformed back into a kid again with the likes of the non-canonical story in Dragon Ball GT, this seems to be going a different route. It’s officially known as a “Mini” form rather than calling all of the other characters “Kid” versions of themselves. It also seems like it’s stunted their power, but not in a dramatic way.

Goku Mini is seen being able to transform into his Super Saiyan form, and it’s likely that he’ll able to channel into his other two forms as well. But for the most part, this new Mini form means that each of the characters will have to change their respective fighting styles. While still being able to channel Ki and the like, Goku’s gone back to primarily fighting with the use of his Power Pole as seen through the promotional materials thus far. Given that this new series is set after the events of the Majin Buu arc and before Battle of Gods, Goku likely wouldn’t have access to his God powers either way.

When and Where to Watch Dragon Ball Daima

It won’t be too much longer until we get to see Goku Mini and all of these other Mini forms in action as Dragon Ball Daima will be officially making its debut in Japan on October 11th. The new anime will then be streaming with both Crunchyroll and Hulu beginning on October 11th, and then Netflix will also begin streaming the new anime series beginning on October 18th.

The English dub for Dragon Ball Daima has yet to announce its full release date, but Toei Animation and Fathom Events will be bringing the first three episodes of the Dragon Ball Daima dub to theaters on November 11-13 as part of a limited and exclusive screening event. This is going to be a huge launch for the franchise as it’s the final anime with a story and characters from the late Akira Toriyama, and will be exploring a whole new world as Goku travels through the Demon Realm to find out why he and everyone else has been turned into smaller versions of themselves.