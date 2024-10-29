Dragon Ball Daima Drops a GT Easter Egg in Latest Episode

Ever since Dragon Ball Daima released its premise to the anime world, many fans couldn’t help but think of another series in the shonen franchise’s history. Dragon Ball GT was never considered canon but it did have a story that saw Son Goku transformed into a mini-version of himself. While Daima is a story that was made by series creator Akira Toriyama, fans are spotting their fair share of elements that they believe might be paying tribute to the Grand Tour. One specific example has been from episode three, wherein Goku, Glorio, and Makaioshin make their way to the Demon Realm for the first time.

Warning. If you have yet to watch the latest episode of Dragon Ball Daima, be forewarned that we’ll be diving into serious spoiler territory for the shonen sequel series. In the third episode of Dragon Ball Daima, the Z-Fighters are still working on coming to grips with their new bodies. As anime fans witnessed in the first two episodes, the new king of the Demon Realm, Gomah, wished on Earth’s Dragon Balls to transform the anime heroes, and their friends, into “first graders.” As Goku and company attempt to figure out what is going on, they receive a massive hand thanks to new character Glorio, a member of the Demon Realm who offers them a ride. Glorio’s “ride” might look a little familiar to those who have been following the franchise throughout the Capsule Corps’ history.

Videos by ComicBook.com

Toei Animation

Dragon Ball Daima’s Grand Tour

Not only do Goku and company in Dragon Ball GT hop into a spaceship to find the Black Star Dragon Balls, they do so in the third episode of the Grand Tour. Also, as one fan spots, Glorio’s ship looks somewhat similar to that of the Capsule Corps vehicle that the Z-Fighters used in the series that introduced the world to Super Saiyan 4. As the Z-Fighters explore the Demon Realm, it will be interesting to see if any other GT references are made.

Another nod to Dragon Ball GT Episode 3 from Daima Episode 3.



Glorio's spaceship is stolen at the end of the episode similar to how on Planet Imecka, their ship is also taken at the end of the episode. pic.twitter.com/IH0P6j1U5p — Saiyan Scholar (@SaiyanScholarZ) October 26, 2024

Dragon Ball Daima Transformations

One of the biggest elements that anime fans are wondering whether they’ll see new transformations introduced in Dragon Ball Daima, outside of the mini-forms being introduced that is. One of the biggest things that Grand Tour is known for is the introduction of Super Saiyan 4, the form that was given to Goku and Vegeta in the spin-off series that saw both Saiyans taking on far more primal appearances. While Dragon Ball GT did end, Super Saiyan 4 has far outlived the sequel series, appearing in Super Dragon Ball Heroes and most recently, in the popular video game Dragon Ball Sparking Zero.

Dragon Ball Daima takes place following the death of Kid Buu but before the start of Dragon Ball Super, meaning that things like Super Saiyan Blue and Ultra Instinct might not make it into the series. If there is a new transformation that will be introduced that is similar to Super Saiyan 4, it might lead credence to the idea that Toriyama had one final ace up his sleeve in creating his own take on the Grand Tour. Considering how beloved the primal transformation has become over the years, it would be interesting to see if Toriyama would have any changes made to the form to put his own spin on Super Saiyan 4.

Want to see what the future holds for Dragon Ball Daima and whether it will pay tribute to the Grand Tour in its remaining episodes? Follow along with Team Anime on ComicBook.com for the latest updates on the Z-Fighters and hit me up directly @EVComedy to talk all things comics and anime.