Dragon Ball Daima Reveals The Demon King (And Its Not Who You Think)

Akira Toriyama’s last project, Dragon Ball Daima, officially reached its conclusion on the same time as the author’s first death anniversary. From writing an original story to creating the character design, Toriyama was a major part of the show and supervised everything during the production. Although Executive Director Akio Ino said it was a coincidence, Dragon Ball Daima’s release in the same year as the manga’s 40th anniversary gathered a lot of attention. The story takes place in the Demon Realm, where Goku and his friends arrive in hopes of obtaining the dragon balls and getting back to their normal age.

Videos by ComicBook.com

However, for the majority of the series, the struggle revolves around the position of the Demon King. After Dabura’s death during the Majin Buu Saga, Gomah takes over as the new king. Still, Supreme Kai’s siblings, Degesu and Arinsu, are also after that role. The Demon Realm is vast, and it’s not surprising others would want to reign over the land. With Gomah’s defeat in the Dragon Ball Daima finale, the Demon Realm got a new king, and he’s one of the series’ most underrated characters, Majin Kuu, who may be perfect for the role.

Toei Animation

Majin Kuu Becomes the New Demon King in Dragon Ball Daima

Majin Kuu is an underrated character in the show, created by the witch Marba under the direction of Dr. Arinsu. Marba is the same witch who successfully created Majin Buu. Majin Kuu is a fusion of a Saibaman seed and the essence of Majin Buu, resulting in a being that embodies traits from both species. However, although he is quite strong, he is unable to defeat the Tamagami, leading Arinsu to request Marba to create another Majin instead.

Even so, Kuu has proven to be useful to her on multiple occasions, especially with the second test given by the Tamagami of the first Demon World. Instead of insane offensive and defensive powers, Majin Kuu exhibits superhuman intelligence, capable of rapid learning and quick comprehension of complex information. In the finale, while Goku is fighting Gomah, Kuu smacks the villain on his head, leading to the third eye coming loose.

Toei Animation

This ultimately resulted in Gomah’s defeat, making Kuu the victor of the battle. Also, there’s a rule that the one who defeats the Demon King will become the new ruler. Kuu wins by pure luck, but it turns out well. The elder Namek, Neva realizes that Kuu will make a great king, unlike his predecessor. Kuu also asks Arinsu to help him make the Demon Realm a scary but good place to live. He even declares her the Vice-Supreme Demon King.

Draon Ball Daima has highlighted the poor state of the world on multiple occasions, but that’s about to change with a new benevolent king. With a new and trustworthy leader and capable allies on his side, tyranny has ended in the Demon Realm. It will take a while to improve the living conditions of the citizens, end discrimination, etc., but Kuu has set his mind on it. The series ends on a happy note, with Goku and his friends turning back to normal and returning to their homes.