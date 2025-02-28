CB Panel: What Did You Think of the Dragon Ball Daima Finale?

Welcome to a new discussion with the ComicBook Panel! Make sure to post your own comments about Dragon Ball down below!

Dragon Ball Daima‘s final episode is here, bringing the latest anime entry in the shonen series to a close. The majority of the latest show in the Z-Fighter universe has focused on Goku and company’s journey in the Demon Realm, hoping to return to their previous adult forms after the Demon Lord Gomah wished them to be children. With the 20th episode, fans were able to see the full power of Super Saiyan 4, see the crowning of a new Demon Lord, and bid a fond farewell to one of the final projects from deceased creator Akira Toriyama.

toei animation Bids Farewell to daima

As of the writing of this article, Dragon Ball’s future when it comes to the anime world is anyone’s guess. No second season has been confirmed for this latest series and Dragon Ball Super’s return has yet to be announced. While Super’s manga is planning to release new chapters in the future thanks to artist Toyotaro, there are quite a few questions surrounding the series at the moment.

Despite Season 2 not being confirmed, there is quite the stinger for Dragon Ball Daima displayed in its post-credits scene. Should the anime series be looking for new ground to cover, there are a few tidbits that could be further fleshed out thanks to the finale’s final moments. Of course, we’ll refrain from spoiling much from the finale but we have to imagine that fans have quite a few thoughts to share on the post-credits scene, Super Saiyan 4’s origin, and the new ruler of the Demon Realm.

What do you think about Dragon Ball Daima’s finale? Do you think the series will get a renewal? Was Daima able to live up to previous series such as Dragon Ball Z and Dragon Ball Super? Let us know in the comments below!

