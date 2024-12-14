Dragon Ball Trolls Fans With Majin Kuu’s Real Power

Dragon Ball Daima really pulled a fast one on fans with the reveal of the kind of power Majin Kuu had up its sleeves. Dragon Ball Daima has been shaking up the franchise in some significant ways ever since Goku and the Supreme Kai started traveling through the Demon Realm, and one of the biggest reveals was Majin Buu’s origins in general. Not only did this new anime reveal the original creator behind Majin Buu was someone other than Babidi, but then it raised the stakes with the creation of a brand new monster, Majin Kuu. But it’s just not the monster fans had expected it to be.

Videos by ComicBook.com

Majin Kuu made its debut at the end of Dragon Ball Daima‘s previous episode, and the series teased that this new monster would be a major foe that Goku and Vegeta would have to deal with in the future. While that could still very much happen in a future episode through unexpected events, right now Majin Kuu was revealed to be more of a joke character than initially expected as he’s not even strong enough (or interested in a fight enough) to deal with one of the Tamagami warriors protecting the Demon Realm’s Dragon Balls.

Toei Animation

Majin Kuu’s Much Weaker Than Expected

Dragon Ball Daima revisits Dr. Arinsu after she and Marba create the brand new Majin Kuu. This new monster seemed as fearsome as Buu as like has seen in the past, and thus the scientist decided to test her new creation’s power against the Tamagami protected the Dragon Ball in the First Demon World. But it was immediately clear that Kuu was not going to be strong enough to defeat the guardian. Then the salt poured into the wound even further as it was made clear that Kuu’s probably not interested in being a fighter anyway as he’s better suited for dancing and entertainment.

Kuu then tries his hardest against the Tamagami, but the guardian is able to block against all of its efforts without much struggle. With Kuu then trying to use the most of his abilities through ki blasts and more, these were still blocked or deflected by the guardian. It’s here that Dr. Arinsu labels her creation a failure as if it’s not strong enough to defeat a Tamagami, it won’t be strong enough for Goku. But at the end of the day, Kuu’s fine with it as he himself claims his speed and dance skills make him perfect for shopping.

Toei Animation / Shueisha

Majin Kuu Was Never Going to Be Stronger Than Majin Buu

But it’s not like Majin Kuu was ever going to be stronger than Majin Buu. Although this new creation incorporates a piece of the original Buu, it was also created with some other monsters and beings from the Demon Realm. The biggest key addition was a Saibamen seed, and those are one of the overall weaker foes that Goku and the others had ever faced. With this new monster being created with a focus on it being controllable, there were also going to be some limits on how far this new being could go in terms of its strength.

Even with that evidence, Kuu was always going to be relatively weaker than Buu outside of this anyway. If Kuu were going to serve as one of the final antagonists of Daima, then it would need to be a villain that could be defeated by Mini versions of Goku and the others. Buu literally took everything they had to take down, and there was no way that the story would repeat itself in that way here. In overall narrative terms, Kuu was always going to be weak by comparison. But in Toriyama fashion, it’s also a funny joke of a reveal.