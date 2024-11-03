McDonald’s May Be Working on a Dragon Ball Collab

If there is one thing we have learned in 2024, it is that McDonald’s really loves anime. From Jujutsu Kaisen to Pokemon and Yu-Gi-Oh, the fast food chain is watching it all. We have seen McDonald’s launch several anime collaborations this year, and now another appears to be on the horizon. Dragon Ball is eyeing McDonald’s, and fans were let in on the secret thanks to a little promo.

The teaser, as you can see here, comes courtesy of McDonald’s Japan. A teaser was posted to the chain’s social media pages, and the overseas clip features a very familiar voice. You can hear Masako Nozawa, the voice of Son Goku, channeling the Saiyan with a simple line.

“Whoa,” Goku can be heard saying. “What’s this meal deal?”

Is Dragon Ball Making a McDonald’s Fusion?

As you can imagine, Nozawa’s role in this new teaser has Dragon Ball fans pressed and for good reason. The voice actress is a bonafide legend in the industry, and these days, she is dedicating her time to Dragon Ball. After all, Goku is back on the small screen thanks to a new anime. Dragon Ball Daima is a hit less than a month after its debut, and McDonald’s is taking notice.

There is no definite word on what this McDonald’s teaser is about, but you can piece the puzzle together. Nozawa can be heard as Goku in the clip, and the Saiyan asks about a new meal deal. It seems Dragon Ball is gunning for some kind of menu collab. If the series wants to bring Dragon Ball Daima to the stage specifically, well – the anime has given the chain lots of wiggle room. After all, the cuisine in the Demon Realm is something else, so McDonald’s could get inspiration there. But until the chain makes an official announcement, we can only speculate.

However, we did get a recent McDonald’s collaboration that seems to mirror this one. It was not long that Hunter x Hunter took over the food chain in Taiwan. The special meal deal gifted customers collectible cards as well as themed sauces and food packaging. This low-cost collaboration would be easy to replicate for Dragon Ball, so fans better keep their eyes peeled.

Dragon Ball Is Finally Back With a New Anime

While we wait on word from McDonald’s, Dragon Ball will continue its journey on the television. In October 2024, the franchise made its return to the small screen with Dragon Ball Daima. The show comes after years of silence as Dragon Ball Super wrapped on television in early 2018. Barring a couple of movie releases, Dragon Ball has kept a low profile with its anime until now, so fans are happy to reunite with Goku.

Dragon Ball Daima is a return to form for the anime as fans reunite with Goku before the events of Dragon Ball Super. With Boo defeated, Goku and his friends are living easily enough when the show starts, but that changes when the Demon Realm rears its head. Denizens of hell begin to cause havoc on Earth and even wish for Goku’s crew to become kids again. It falls to the Saiyan to traverse the Demon Realm to figure out what is going on and turn his friends back to normal. Of course, Nozawa is leading the way as Goku since she has voiced the character for decades. So if you want to check out her latest gig as Goku, Dragon Ball Daima is streaming on Crunchyroll and Netflix.

What do you think about this Dragon Ball teaser?


