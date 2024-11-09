Dragon Ball Daima: The Anime Needs a New Fusion (And We Know Just The One)

For quite some time, a major element of the Dragon Ball franchise has been characters fusing to create a new being that is far more powerful than the individual parts of the new whole. While the Buu Saga introduced anime fans to two forms of fusion, said forms came in the way of the Fusion Dance and the Potara Earrings. Even before we were introduced to the like of Gotenks and Vegito during the fight against Buu, fusion appeared in the shonen franchise far earlier. Piccolo, for example, had fused with the likes of Nail and Kami long before the Saiyans got into the fusion game. With Dragon Ball Daima introducing a new way to fuse, it’s time for the shonen series to think outside of the box.

If you aren’t familiar with the new form of fusion introduced in Dragon Ball Daima, the new element was introduced in the fourth episode of the Dragon Ball Z sequel series. While traveling the Demon Realm with Glorio and Kaioshin, Goku enters a demon-run store to find a replacement for their broken ship. In purveying this store, Goku discovers “Medi-Bugs”, aka several different edibles that have various results. While some of these bugs have similar effects to the Senzu Beans, healing injuries of those who eat them, the Join Bugs are a different story altogether. Eating these bugs will fuse the characters that eat them for a limited time and we are sure to see these used in Daima’s future.

Videos by ComicBook.com

Toei Animation

The Fusion Daima Needs

When the Join Bugs were introduced, many anime fans immediately thought that we would see a new fusion of Goku and Vegeta coming around the bend. Of course, this could very much be the case though we are hoping to see something different. For far too long, the two Saiyan warriors have been the default for Dragon Ball’s fusions and wouldn’t you know it, there just so happens to be another Z-Fighter that is joining the pair on this Demon Realm excursion.

Dragon Ball Daima was made in part thanks to ideas from deceased Dragon Ball creator Akira Toriyama. Of the every expanding Z-Fighter roster, Toriyama himself has stated in the past that his favorite character was PIccolo. Keeping this in mind, potentially seeing the Namekian fusing with either Goku or Vegeta would make for an amazing new entry into the shonen franchise. Creating a Namekian/Saiyan fusion has never happened in the history of Dragon Ball and this would make for quite the eye-popping moment.

toei animation

A New Namekian Fusion

There are still many details about the Join Bugs that remain a mystery and there have been theories from fans when it comes to the potential for more than two characters to fuse using them. Perhaps, we’ll see Goku, Vegeta, and Piccolo fusing with one another using these new edibles, which would give them a leg-up against the Tamagami, Makaioshin, and Gomah. On top of giving anime fans a wild new character, a lot of the fun would be thinking about what this new fused being would look like and the name that they would use.

Toriyama finally gave Piccolo a new transformation in Dragon Ball Super: Super Hero in Orange Piccolo, once again showing Akira’s love of the Namekian. With the Dragon Ball creator having a heavy influence on this Dragon Ball Super prequel, the idea of Piccolo fusing using the Join Bugs has a lot more weight. Fingers crossed, we’ll see a new fusion unlike anything that we’ve seen before.

toei animation

But We Want a Piccolo Fusion Now

Even in the wild spin-off series known as Super Dragon Ball Heroes, we never witnessed Piccolo fusing with any of the other Z-Fighters. We certainly did witness some wild combinations in the spin-off, including a Vegeta/Trunks fusion known as Vegeks, a Trunks/Gohan fusion known as Gohanks, and more. Still, there was a certain video game that did let players go wild in fusing different Z-Fighters.

Dragon Ball Fusions arrived for the Nintendo 3DS in 2016 and would ask players to slam together countless characters, heroes and villains alike, to forge new characters. While not considered canon, it’s worth checking out if you can find a copy and want to see what Z-Fighters would look like fused. On the Heroes side of the equation, the arcade game might have ended its run but the spirit of this wild spin-off will continue. Super Dragon Ball Divers is taking the place of the long-running arcade game and will most likely follow in its predecessor’s footsteps.

Want to see what fusions are introduced in Dragon Ball Daima? Follow along with Team Anime on ComicBook.com for the latest updates on the Z-Fighters and hit me up directly @EVComedy to talk all things comics and anime.