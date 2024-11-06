Dragon Ball Daima Preview Teases a Super Saiyan War

Dragon Ball Daima has introduced the Demon Realm by seeing Goku, Kaioshin, and Glorio exploring this new locale in an effort to right the wrongs unleashed by the new demon king Gomah. Now that two of the three protagonists are the size of first-graders, Son and company are waiting for the likes of Vegeta, Piccolo, and Bulma to join them. With a new preview for the fifth episode making its way online, it seems that the Prince of the Saiyans is making it to the Demon Realm far sooner than we thought and a Super Saiyan war is brewing unlike anything we’ve seen before.

When last we left Goku, he was still having some trouble not just in figuring out how to put his new form to good use but also deal with the Demon Realm’s air quality. Much like past gravity training that the Z-Fighters endured, the Demon Realm has a different air quality form what we’ve seen before. Now that Goku is in a child’s body and the air is so much heavier, it’s become that much more difficult for him to face down villains who would otherwise be child’s play in his normal form. In the upcoming preview, Vegeta and Goku are looking to go to war in their Super Saiyan forms.

Super Saiyan War Begins

Initially, many viewers might have assumed it would be quite some time before we saw Vegeta, Bulma, and Piccolo make their way to the Demon Realm. In a shocking twist, it seems that the trio has made their way to the new environment much faster than many expected. In a not-so-shocking twist, Vegeta apparently is wasting little time in fighting Goku once again as their rivalry has been a key part of the shonen franchise.

From the preview images that have been released by Toei Animation, it seems that Dragon Ball Daima wasted little time in pitting the Saiyans against the Tamagami. As a refresher, the Tamagami are unique, powerful beings that are protecting the Demon Realm’s Dragon Balls which were created by the Namekian Neva. While this trio might not have fared too well against the Z-Fighters in their adult forms, it seems that the Demon Realm warriors are at the top of their game.

toei animation

toei animation

Toei Animation

Toei Animation

Dragon Ball Daima: The Demon Realm Explored

The Demon Realm was previously ruled by the demonic leader known as Dabura, the right-hand to Babidi and a major villain the Buu Saga who was killed by Majin Buu himself. In the wake of Dabura’s death, the pint-sized being known as Gomah has taken the crown. Joined by the Kaioshin of the Demon Realm, Degesu, the pair brought out a new Namekian who had made a set of Dragon Balls himself.

The Demon Realm might not have played a heavy role in the original Dragon Ball or Dragon Ball Z but it did have a part to play in the shonen franchise’s spin-off series, Super Dragon Ball Heroes. In the side story, that was used as a way to push the arcade game of the same name, we saw the Time Patrol fighting against the Demon Realm and a collection of new villains who would travel the multiverse. While Heroes was never considered canon in the main timeline, we might see Daima bringing some outside-of-canon characters making a return here.

