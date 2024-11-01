Dragon Ball Daima Reveals Shocking New Fusion Technique (And It’s Gross)

Fusions and Dragon Ball go together like peanut butter and jelly. In the shonen franchise’s history, we’ve seen the likes of Gogeta, Vegito, Fused Zamasu, and Gotenks created by either the Fusion Dance or by slapping on the Potarra Earrings. With Goku, the Supreme Kai, and newcomer Glorio making their way through the Demon Realm to save Dende and restore the Z-Fighters to their adult bodies, the gang has made a shocking discovery in their journey. Not only have they discovered a new way for two fighters to fuse that doesn’t use any past techniques, but it’s one of the grossest ways for two beings to fuse this side of Majin Buu and Cell absorbing their opponents.

Warning. If you have yet to watch the latest episode of Dragon Ball Daima, Episode 4, be forewarned that we’ll be diving into serious spoiler territory. During the latest episode of the smash hit anime of the fall season, Goku and company are working their way across the Demon Realm. Unfortunately, they no longer have an airship at their disposal as theirs was stolen in the night. While Son suggests that the trio take flight, the Demon Realm makes flying quite the ordeal thanks to the heavy air that has made it difficult for Goku to fight at his best. While looking for a method of transportation, Goku discovers a shocking new way to fuse that no viewer expected.

Toei Animation

What Are Join Bugs?

While waiting for the Sky Seed to be purchased by Glorio, a unique vehicle unique to the Demon Realm, Goku comes upon “Medi-Bugs”. While the creepy crawlers are initially set up to be the Demon Realm’s iteration of the Senzu Beans, there are far more bugs that have their own unique properties. Enter the “Join Bugs.”

Join Bugs are sold in the Demon Realm as edibles that will cause two beings to fuse, with each participant needing to eat a Join Bug to do so. As the bugs are described, the fusion they create is not permanent and will create a level of power comparable to that of Gogeta and Vegito should we see the likes of Goku and Vegeta join once again. Of course, this begs the question, will we get a third fusion of the Saiyans to join the prior examples in Dragon Ball Z and Dragon Ball Super?

Toei Animation

Who Will Fuse In Daima?

So we all know that they aren’t going to introduce these Join Bugs without using them in this Dragon Ball spin-off. Luckily, there are plenty of options for fusion in Daima’s future, as promotional material has already shown viewers that both Vegeta and Piccolo are making their way to the Demon Realm thanks to Bulma’s technological prowess. There is also a fairly big reason as to why the Z-Fighters might need to use fusion in the near future.

As was explained by Glorio, there are three Dragon Balls in the Demon Realm but they have never been gathered. This is thanks to beings known as “Tamagami”, powerful creatures birthed by the Namekian Neva to protect the wishing orbs from being used. While Goku can still go Super Saiyan in his new form, it hasn’t been easy for Son to both get used to his mini-form and also travel in the heavy-aired Demon Realm.

Want to see how the Join Bugs eventually are used in Dragon Ball Daima? Want to keep up with all the secrets unveiled within the Demon Realm?