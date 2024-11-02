Dragon Ball Daima Introduces a New Senzu Bean (And It’s Not What You’d Expect)

Dragon Ball Daima has been introducing quite a few new elements to the shonen franchise’s history. In the first four episodes alone, viewers have been given a closer look at the Demon Realm, shown a new origin for the Namekian race, and learned some wild new aspects of Shenron and the Dragon Balls. In the fourth and latest episode of the Dragon Ball Z sequel series, Son Goku, Kaioshin, and Glorio are continuing their journey through the Demon Realm and come across something that the Z-Fighters did not expect. A new type of Senzu Bean has been introduced and it is not what you think.

Warning. If you have yet to watch the latest episode of Dragon Ball Daima, Episode 4, be forewarned that we’ll be diving into serious spoiler territory. The Senzu Beans have been a literal life-saver for the shonen heroes throughout their battles over the course of Dragon Ball, Dragon Ball Z, and Dragon Ball Super. On top of reviving a fighter’s stamina, eating these magical beans can heal almost any wound and bring back brawlers from near death. While Senzu Beans themselves will often take some time to grow, usually coming from Karin and Yajirobe, the Demon Realm has introduced a new edible that might be as effective as its earthly cohorts but are far more disgusting.

Demon Realm Senzu Beans

While Glorio brought Goku and Kaioshin to a small shop in the Demon Realm to find a replacement for their stolen plane, Son stumbles upon new edibles known as “Medi-Bugs”. These creepy crawlers have quite a few characteristics as they are exceptionally varied from one another. “Join Bugs” for example allow to beings to eat them and fuse in a similar vein as the fusion dance and/or potarra earrings. When it comes to Medi-Bugs’ take on Senzu Beans, Daima takes the opportunity to dive in.

“Revive Bugs” are the iteration of the Medi-Bugs which apparently have the same properties as Senzu Beans. When someone eats one of these bugs, they are able to have their stamina revived while also able to have injuries healed similarly to Senzus. While we haven’t been able to see these Revive Bugs in action as of yet, Daima is already setting the stage for a battle where they will be needed.

Revive Bugs Are A Life Saver

This latest installment also further fleshed out the Demon Realms’ Dragon Balls, setting the stage for what might be the biggest battle of Dragon Ball Daima. Unlike Earth’s Dragon Balls, the demonic dimension only has three Dragon Balls that need to be collected to make a wish. Unfortunately, making a wish is easier said than done thanks to the powerful creatures that are protecting them. The Namekian known as Neva was the one to create these wishing orbs and also laid out the protectors known as the Tamagami to make sure that making a wish was no easy feat.

Thanks to being transformed into a “first grader”, Goku has a tough time when it comes to maintaining his battle prowess. While it has been shown in promotional material that Goku can still transform into a Super Saiyan, Daima has displayed that it is taking some time for him to get used to his new size. On top of this, the heavy air of the Demon Realm is making it so that the Z-Fighter is struggling with taking on opponents, meaning that the fight against the Tamagami is one that won’t be an easy win.

Want to see what other surprises Dragon Ball Daima has in store for the mini Z-Fighters? Follow along with Team Anime on ComicBook.com for the latest updates on Dragon Ball and hit me up directly @EVComedy to talk all things comics and anime.