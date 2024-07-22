Dragon Ball Teases a Special SDCC 2024 Surprise

Dragon Ball is gearing up to celebrate the 40th anniversary of the late creator Akira Toriyama’s manga later this year, and the franchise is bringing some fun surprises to San Diego Comic-Con this year! The Dragon Ball franchise is bigger than ever this year as it’s gearing for a potentially bigger future with its anime and manga releases, and although Akira Toriyama himself has passed, there are still many new releases for the franchise that fans will be able to enjoy. Starting that train is a special booth coming to San Diego Comic-Con 2024 this coming weekend with a surprise in store.

Dragon Ball has announced on their official website that they will be bringing a special booth to San Diego Comic-Con 2024, and it will feature not only more information about the upcoming Dragon Ball Daima anime, but the bigger surprise is that it will also feature a new illustration of Goku from Dragon Ball Super manga artist, Toyotaro. The announcement also gave a first look at this new art that will be exclusive to the convention, and you can check it out below.

Tease for Toyotaro’s new Goku art for SDCC 2024

What Is Next for Dragon Ball?

But the biggest new release for the Dragon Ball coming this year is undoubtedly Dragon Ball Daima. This is a brand new anime set in the Dragon Ball world, and will be premiering some time later this October as part of the Fall 2024 slate of new anime. It has yet to confirm its international release plans as of the time of this publication, but the late Dragon Ball creator Akira Toriyama helped to craft the original main story and character designs for Dragon Ball Daima with Yoshitaka Yashima and Aya Komaki directing the series for Toei Animation. Katsuyoshi Nakatsuru then adapted Toriyama’s designs for animation, and Yuuko Kakihara supervises and writes the scripts.

Masako Nozawa is returning to the anime to once again provide the voice for Goku, and she is currently the only confirmed member of Dragon Ball Daima‘s voice cast announced so far. The story for the new anime is still very much a mystery, but Toriyama originally teased the anime as such, “Due to a conspiracy, Goku and his friends are turned small. In order to fix things, they’ll head off to a new world! It’s a grand adventure with intense action in an unknown and mysterious world. Since Goku has to make up for his petite size, he uses his Power Pole to fight, something not seen in a long time.”