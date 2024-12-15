Dragon Ball Sparks Surprising New Vegeta Feud

Dragon Ball Daima is getting ready to involve much more of Vegeta in the new anime series, and with it fans have gotten to see more of his surprising new feud with one of the new faces from the Demon Realm. As the new Dragon Ball anime series continues to tell its brand new story from the late creator Akira Toriyama, fans have been learning a lot more about the mysterious Demon Realm. Not only does this realm have bigger ties to the wider multiverse than ever expected, but it’s got an entire ecosystem and class system of its own outside of the outer worlds.

Dragon Ball Daima has been focusing the first wave of its new episodes following Goku and the Supreme Kai through the Demon Realm while they (and fans) learn more about how this mysterious area works. All the while, Vegeta, Bulma and Piccolo have been trying to play catch up. This has led to some fun moments where Vegeta has been taken down a peg in his much smaller stature, but now it’s really sparking into an entire feud between Vegeta and one of King Kadan’s soldiers, Hybis.

Dragon Ball Daima Has Been Challenging Vegeta in a New Way

Dragon Ball Daima has been a wild ride for Vegeta thus far. While he and Goku have shared the spotlights in past Dragon Ball anime releases, Vegeta has had to take a notable backseat to the majority of the action this time around. Because there was only enough space on Glorio’s ship for Goku and the Supreme Kai to tag along, Vegeta had to stay back while missing out on the initial dive into the Demon Realm. This meant that Goku essentially has been taking all of the big fights. And for fans who know Vegeta well, this really is a problem for the Prince of All Saiyans.

This coupled with the fact that Vegeta is now in a much smaller body after Supreme Demon King Gomah’s wish on the Dragon Balls, and Vegeta has had much less time to acclimate to the Demon Realm than Goku. This is likely sparking his rivalry with Goku even further, and now he’s being challenged even more with Hybis, who really does not have any time or desire to deal with Vegeta’s standoffish and entitled demeanor. In fact, he’s been the only one to directly call him out on it thus far. It’s really starting to rattle Vegeta as a result.

Dragon Ball Daima Will Make More Room for Vegeta Soon

Hybis and Vegeta’s dynamic is definitely an interesting one as not only does Hybis see Vegeta as a petulant child (and has even gone as far as offering to marry Bulma in front of him), but he’ll likely never even grow to respect Vegeta as a person after all of this. Vegeta is likely going to start venting his frustrations in future episodes, and is already starting to tease this with the fact that he’s adamant about finding the second Tamagami warrior. He’ll want to challenge it after hearing Goku has defeated one, so we’ll see whether or not Vegeta can fight in his much smaller form.

Vegeta’s tension with Hybis is likely one that he won’t be able to ease as it’s not someone who will ever see him as an equal. Hybis is so detached from everything happening around him (as this is just part of his assignment from King Kadan), and will continue to be detached when it’s all over. So Vegeta has to just deal with it for now, and give up on it eventually.