Dragon Ball Daima Just Changed Everything We Know About Fusions

We’re only one episode into Dragon Ball Daima, but one episode is all it’s taken to shake up everything we knew (or thought we knew) about fusions. That’s because Kibito Kai has been unfused for only the second time ever in Dragon Ball canon, but this time, it didn’t involve any Dragon Ball wishes at all. It’s a change which has some Dragon Ball Daima fans wondering if this constitutes a retcon of fusion rules while others are looking ahead at what implications this revelation might have for the rest of the series.

Kibito Kai is the fusion between Shin and Kibito, the former being the the younger Supreme Kai and the latter the larger and older Attendant Supreme. In Dragon Ball Z, Shin and Kibito fused together using the Potara earrings only to find out that the fusion would be permanent, and thus the two remained fused up until Dragon Ball Super.

But in Dragon Ball Daima, both Shin and Kibito are sitting together at a party despite being fused during the Buu arc. They’re very much defused now, much to the surprise of the Z Fighters at the party who also thought the fusion was permanent.

According to Shin and Kibito, Buu generates some sorts of internal gasses which can undo fusions. Looking back on the events of Dragon Ball Z, this would explain why Vegito defused back into Goku and Vegeta when absorbed by Super Buu. Potara fusions on non-Kai beings only last around an hour, but Vegito defused pretty much instantly inside of Super Buu without much explanation as to why that happened, until now.

Shin and Kibito didn’t fully understand Buu’s hidden power, but Shin said they recalled what happened to Vegito and asked Buu to try and replicate those results. Buu absorbed Kibito Kai whole and spat back out Shin and Kibito, defused.

Shin and Kibito sit together in Dragon Ball Daima after Buu helped defuse Kibito Kai.

“It appears that Majin Buu’s body produces a mysterious gas that can reverse a Potara fusion,” Kibito explained to Goku after he was shocked to see them both.

Prior to this, a wish from Porunga was the only known way to defuse an otherwise permanent Kai fusion. So, does this new method mean that Potara fusions have been retconned?

While we’re only one episode in, it doesn’t appear to be a retcon at all. Though Kibito Kai was indeed still fused at the start of Dragon Ball Super, the timeline shows that Dragon Ball Daima takes place immediately after the events of Dragon Ball Z‘s Buu arc, so who’s to say that the two won’t become fused once more by the end of this series? There’d be no reason to defuse them in Dragon Ball Daima‘s first episode unless something was planned for them later on as the Demon Realm story unfolds, and considering how they were fused in Dragon Ball Super, chances are good that we’ll see them fuse together once more by the end of Dragon Ball Daima if the show does segue into Dragon Ball Super.

The other theory that some Dragon Ball Daima viewers are holding onto is that this show is some kind of alternate story separate from Dragon Ball Super which would mean that Shin and Kibito don’t necessarily have to fuse back together by the end of Dragon Ball Daima. Considering how canon vs. non-canon has been such a hot topic in the Dragon Ball fandom ever since Dragon Ball GT released, however, it seems unlikely that we’d see Dragon Ball Daima just shrug off the idea of Dragon Ball Super coming after it.

Since Dragon Ball Super hasn’t happened yet in Dragon Ball Daima, Vegito is up there among the strongest of fighters even if the fusion is only temporary. With that in mind plus the emphasis put on explaining away Kibito Kai, it’s probably safe to say we’ll see fusions play a part in Dragon Ball Daima later on.