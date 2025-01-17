Dragon Ball Daima Preview Brings Back Surprising Z-Villain

Dragon Ball Daima might be an anime that arrived following Dragon Ball Super’s initial run, but the story of the Demon Realm takes place before the events that introduced Super Saiyan God and Ultra Instinct. Taking place shortly after the defeat of Kid Buu, Daima is a series that has been heavily steeped in the lore of Dragon Ball Z, with the new Toei production even recreating pivotal scenes from the Majin Buu Saga. While the latest episode of the shonen series had plenty of revelations in its runtime, perhaps the biggest shock was the preview for the next installment as an old anime villain will return to the screen.

Warning. If you have yet to watch the latest Dragon Ball Daima episode, Episode 14, be forewarned that we’ll be diving into spoiler territory. The Demon Realm, for those who need a refresher, is currently run by the pint-sized dictator known as Lord Gomah. Working alongside the villain is Degetsu, the Supreme Kai of this underworld locale, with the two being the ones responsible for transforming Goku and his friends into children. Since they saw the Z-Fighters as a threat to their rule, the decision was made to make them younger in an effort to “nerf” them. Unfortunately for the demons, the plan didn’t go as they hoped. In the newest preview, Gomah’s successor made an appearance, having a big history with the anime heroes.

Dabura Returns

Dragon Ball Daima’s fifteenth episode preview gives us a look at Dabura, the villain that aided the sorcerer Babidi in releasing Majin Buu from his prison. As Dragon Ball Z fans know, the former demon lord was killed when Buu had an outburst and decided to transform Dabura into a piece of chocolate. In the newest preview, it’s unknown whether Dabura has been brought back from the dead or if this is a flashback to days gone by within the Demon Realm.

Most likely, Dabura’s return is a flashback as he appears to be holding the “Evil Third Eye,” an item of great power that Gomah has had his eye on. Dragon Ball Daima, reportedly, only has twenty episodes to tell in its first season, meaning that items like the Evil Eye and the many characters populating the series are going to wrap things up shortly. With only a few episodes left, it will be interesting to see how Daima bridges the gap between Z and Super.

Dabura’s Other Anime Appearances

Much like many other villains created by Akira Toriyama, Dabura’s days weren’t over once he died during Dragon Ball Z. In fact, Dabura played a big role in the side story, Dragon Ball Heroes, since those tales had a heavy role for the Demon Realm. While Heroes’ Demon Realm was far different from the one we’ve come to know in the latest series, it gave Dabura not only the chance to make a comeback but gain a power boost that garnered a new look for the now deceased demon lord.

Want to see how Dabura will return to the Dragon Ball franchise in Daima?