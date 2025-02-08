Dragon Ball Finally Brings Back Goku’s Best Form

Dragon Ball Daima has finally lived up to its potential by bringing back Goku’s best and strong base Super Saiyan form, Super Saiyan 3, ahead of its grand finale. Dragon Ball Daima is firmly set between the events of the Majin Buu arcs and Battle of Gods arc that kicks off Dragon Ball Super. This meant that the new anime would be limiting Goku and Vegeta’s respective abilities, and cut them off from any of the god forms and powers that they would use in the future. But this also presented this new anime with a unique opportunity to really showcase the power of the base Super Saiyan transformations.

Dragon Ball Daima hit Goku and Vegeta with some big limiters to start this new anime as not only were they turned back into children thanks to a new wish on the Dragon Balls, but the environment of the Demon Realm had limited how strong each of them could actually get for a while. This made each use of Super Saiyan all the more prominent than it has been in the anime in a long time, and now Goku is getting ready to end it all by returning to Super Saiyan 3 in the fight against Gomah.

Super Saiyan 3 Goku Debuts in Dragon Ball Daima

Dragon Ball Daima Episode 17 continues through the ultimate climax of this new anime series overall. As it prepares to come to an end later this month, Goku and the others are now in the First Demon World and fighting against Supreme Demon King Gomah’s various forces. Soon enough, Gomah reveals the new transformation he has gotten as a result of getting a hold of the Tertian Oculus. This new giant sized form holds and immense power, and Goku and the others were struggling to deal with it as the newest episode came to an end.

But when Gomah was holding Goku in place with his magic, Goku realized that he can’t really hold back anymore and fully unleashes his Super Saiyan 3 form. The form itself has already been seen through Vegeta’s shocking use of it earlier in the anime, so unfortunately the special nature of its visual has been diluted in that way. It’s going to bridge the gap in Gomah’s power just as Vegeta had used it to close to gap on the Tamagami, but Goku’s use of the form also presents another unique opportunity to perhaps take it a step further before it all ends.

When Does Dragon Ball Daima End?

Dragon Ball Daima will be officially coming to an end with Episode 20 of the anime airing on February 28th. This listing was previously spoiled by Hulu announcing it early, but the anime has fully confirmed the upcoming finale as it gets through its big climax. Goku’s return to his best (and strongest) base Super Saiyan 3 form is sure to be a big hit, but it also seems like there’s still something else on the horizon. Goku might not be defeating Gomah all on his own, even with this form making a comeback.

At this point in the Dragon Ball timeline, Super Saiyan 3 is how strong Goku is able to go. But with Vegeta also debuting his own take on this form, and fusion potentially being on the table still before it all comes to an end (even if Goku has seemingly lost his Medi Bugs), it still seems like there’s one big limit to break through before this new anime can come to an end. With only a few episodes to go, it won’t be long before we see what that could be.

What are you hoping to see from Super Saiyan 3 Goku before Dragon Ball Daima ends? Let us know all of your thoughts about it in the comments!