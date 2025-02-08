Dragon Ball Daima Episode Title Hints At New Transformation

Dragon Ball Daima has been making some big changes to the shonen universe, even though it takes place prior to the events of Dragon Ball Super. From changes to the Namekian Race to revealing that Vegeta had learned to harness the power of Super Saiyan 3, the spin-off is one that has thrown many for a loop. With the seventeenth episode of the anime season bringing together all of the heroes and villains of the Demon Realm, the next episode’s title is one that both hints at a new transformation while paying homage to one of the biggest installments of Dragon Ball Z.

Dragon Ball Daima’s eighteenth episode is titled “Awakening,” which might seem standard on its face but when you look into the anime franchise’s past, it is anything but. This episode title was also the one that saw Gohan transform into a Super Saiyan 2 for the first time, thanks in part to Cell killing Android 16 during the events of Dragon Ball Z’s Cell Saga. With Goku and Vegeta transforming into Super Saiyan 3’s in Daima’s run, fans are already beginning to wonder if the spin-off will bring in a new transformation that many anime fans have been waiting to see made canon.

Is Super Saiyan 4 About To Arrive?

With the many similarities that Dragon Ball Daima has to Dragon Ball GT, shonen fans have been wondering for quite some time if Super Saiyan 4 will finally be made canon. Even though this Grand Tour transformation never appeared in the main series, Z-Fighter fans have been waiting to see the ape-ish form brought to the main canon. Of course, there are some issues in terms of how this form could finally arrive thanks to the Demon Realm.

To start, Super Saiyan 4 initially was a transformation that wasn’t caused by extreme training and/or an emotional awakening. Instead, the Grand Tour form emerged thanks to either magical or technological methods. Goku initially had his tale returned to him thanks to the Supreme Kais, using the appendage to tap into his Oozaru form and gain the ability to turn SSJ4 during his fight with Baby. On the flip side, Vegeta achieved this transformation in Dragon Ball GT thanks to Bulma creating a device that produced “Blutz Waves.” With only three episodes remaining, it will be interesting to see how they could explain a new form in such a relatively short amount of time while simultaneously reasoning why a Z-Fighter wouldn’t use it in Dragon Ball Super.

Daima’s Curtain Call

Dragon Ball Daima will release its final episode on February 28th, but Toei Animation has yet to reveal what the future holds for the Dragon Ball franchise’s anime offerings. It isn’t out of the question for Daima to receive a second season, though fans have been clamoring to see the return of Dragon Ball Super ever since it came to an end with the Tournament of Power. Two major storylines have yet to be animated in the Moro Arc and the Granolah The Survivor Arc, which would potentially take years to unfurl in a weekly television show.

