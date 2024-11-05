Dragon Ball: How Strong Are the Demon Realm’s Tamagamis?

Dragon Ball Daima has already teased fans with the strongest fighters in the Demon Realm, but how strong are the Tamagamis protecting the Dragon Balls in comparison to everything Goku has fought thus far? Dragon Ball Daima has kicked off a brand new adventure for Goku and he and the Supreme Kai are now diving into the various worlds of the Demon Realm in order to rescue Dende from the Supreme Demon King Gomah’s clutches. But during their adventure, they are also going to make an attempt at the Demon Realm’s own Dragon Balls protected by powerful golems that seem to be the strongest warriors in the realm overall.

Dragon Ball Daima has revealed a set of Dragon Balls exclusive to the Demon Realm, and they might have been one of the first set of Dragon Balls ever created. But as explained by Glorio in the newest episode of the anime, it’s not that those in the Demon Realm don’t really seek out the Dragon Balls as they all know where they are. But no one has ever really gotten their wish granted by them as all three are protected by the Tamagamis, who are teased to be even stronger than the Supreme Demon Kings.

Videos by ComicBook.com

Toei Animation

What Are the Tamagamis?

Dragon Ball Daima first revealed the Tamagamis were a trio of warriors that protect the Demon Realm’s Dragon Balls. Both these warriors and the Dragon Balls were created by the Namekian Neva, and have been so strong that no one has ever gotten their wish granted on them. It’s even teased by Gomah that they are too strong for even the Supreme Demon King to deal with, and it’s why he ended up going to Earth in the first place in order to use their set of Dragon Balls to wish Goku and the others were turned into children.

None of these warriors have been fully revealed, so it’s not quite clear what exactly they actually are. The implication is that they are some kind of golem or machine that moves autonomously to defend their respective Dragon Ball, and are teased to use their own unique weapon to do so. But while they are strong for the Demon Realm, what we’ve learned about the Demon Realm’s environment teases that the Tamagamis aren’t really that strong in the grand scope of things. They’re just powerful relative to the weaker state that Goku finds himself in now.

Toei Animation

Goku’s Been Severely Weakened By the Demon Realm

In demonstrated by the first few episodes of Dragon Ball Daima thus far, Goku has been severely weakened with not only his new Mini body by the environment of the Third Demon World itself. Not only is Goku still trying to adjust to using his new body, the air in the Third Demon World is literally so heavy that it makes it impossible to fly long distances. He’ll likely eventually adjust to these circumstances and make himself stronger, but that also makes the Tamagamis seem that much stronger by comparison.

It’s likely that Goku’s standard form would be able to defeat these warriors, it’s just that here everything’s just a bit weaker than what Goku and Vegeta would usually be capable of. It’s all within this reduced scale, and with demons not even knowing about Ki and it’s potential (something Glorio seems to confirm when he doesn’t recognize the word when Goku mentions it in Episode 4), this just makes the Tamagamis seem stronger. So while they might be the Demon Realm’s strongest warriors, in the grand scheme of the Dragon Ball franchise, they’re likely not that deadly of a threat.

This could all change when we finally get to see them in motion, but Dragon Ball Daima is already setting up a new kind of Fusion that could make up for any gap in power.