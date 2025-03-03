Dragon Ball Daima and Marvel Share One Hilarious Scene in Common

It turns out that Dragon Ball Daima and the Marvel Cinematic Universe have a lot more in common than you’d expect as the post-credits scene from the finale mirrors one big reveal in Marvel’s Loki series on Disney+. Dragon Ball Daima has officially come to an end, and fans are now working through all of the changes it has made to the official Dragon Ball canon so far. But while it made some massive reveals changing the franchise forever, the series ended on a final joke that only series creator Akira Toriyama could have thought of as a new legendary item is revealed to not really be that rare at all.

Videos by ComicBook.com

Dragon Ball Daima had been focusing its final fight on taking down the Supreme Demon King Gomah, who had been powered up to a whole new level thanks to using the Evil Third Eye. But as the anime revealed with its final post-credits scene, the Evil Third Eye wasn’t as special as Goku and the others had thought. Which really mirrors a scene in Loki where he finds out that the Infinity Stones that had been at the center of an entire saga really amounted to no more than trinkets in a desk.

Toei Animation

How Does Dragon Ball Daima?

In the final scene of Dragon Ball Daima, Goku and the others head back to the Third Demon World shop where they had bought the Medi Bugs in the hopes of bringing them back to Earth. It’s here that they search through more of the shop, and suddenly find a jar with two eyes in it. It’s here the shopkeeper then reveals that these are Tertian Oculuses, the very same Third Eyes that the Demon King just used to boost his power. The shopkeeper then explains how she sold one long ago, but hasn’t been able to move any in the years since.

It’s a reveal that’s one final gag from Akira Toriyama as it explains that these powerful objects were actually quite common in the Demon Realm. These highly sought after and powerful relics were just hiding out in a random shop, and Gomah (or any other Demon King) could have gotten them at any time. Yet, they’ve been hiding under their noses the entire time. It’s the kind of realization that Loki had during his Disney+ series as well as he soon realized how small his universe’s troubles have been within the grand scheme of the multiverse.

Disney / Toei Animation

How This Is In Common With Loki

In Disney+’s Loki series, Loki is trapped within the TVA and discovers that he’s just one being in one timeline in a massive web of other universes and timelines. It’s a lot for the god to take in as he’s been thinking so highly of himself the entire time, but the real reality of the scope kicks in when he finds a drawer filled with many different Infinity Stones. In his universe, these Infinity Stones completely warped reality and changes many lives. But to the TVA, they’re basically just paper weights.

It’s a joke of a reveal to not only highlight how small Loki is within the multiverse, but also showcases that these once thought powerful items really aren’t that important either. It’s the same treatment that the Third Eyes get at the end of Dragon Ball Daima, and it’s appropriate given that it’s not long after these events that Goku and the others find out that they are a part of a wider multiverse in Dragon Ball Super too.