Dragon Ball Reveals Official Name for Gomah’s Final Form

Dragon Ball Daima is now gearing up for the premiere of its final episode, and the anime is helping to clear things up by revealing the official name for Gomah’s final form. Dragon Ball Daima kicked off its run by fully introducing the Demon Realm to the franchise after years of it being teased by multiple characters’ origins. It was revealed that following Dabura’s death during the Majin Buu arc, a new demon named Gomah took his place as the Supreme Demon King of the Demon Realm. And with the Dragon Balls, Gomah was able to enact his grand plan against Goku and the others.

Part of Gomah’s plan from the beginning of the series was to use Earth’s Dragon Balls to turn Goku and the others into children, and use one of the wishes to get a hold of the Tertian Oculus. This was a legendary item that powered up any Demon King that used it in the past, and that turned out to be the case when he finally got a hold of it in the anime’s climax. Now that Dragon Ball Daima is nearing the premiere of its final episode, it turns out the official name for this giant sized Gomah is “Giant Gomah” as revealed through some merchandise (spotted by @Herms98 on X).

Thanks to the Super Warrior Sticker series, we now know that the official name for Gomah’s giant form is…Giant Gomah (ジャイアントゴマー). I’m certainly glad that’s finally settled. https://t.co/3cskgmFP9W pic.twitter.com/um8tOhURPO — Todd Blankenship (@Herms98) February 24, 2025

Dragon Ball Reveals Gomah’s Final Form

“Giant Gomah” might not be the most creative name for Gomah’s new Evil Third Eye infused form (which also has been referred to as “Third Eye Gomah” in some of the promotional materials), but that’s sort of par for the course with Gomah overall. He didn’t immediately seem like much of a threat when compared to the other foes that Goku and the others had faced off against thus far, but getting the Tertian Oculus was the one buff he needed to really present a challenge against the Z-Fighters for the first time in the new anime.

The Tertian Oculus has been proven to be just as strong as it had been teased with Dragon Ball Daima. It boosted Gomah’s magic to the point where he became massive in size, but also quickly recovered from all of the damage he had taken through the fight thus far. After every attack, it was like he was completely rebooted as a sort of shell broke off of him to heal him and bring him back to the fight. Coupled with all of his powerful magic on top of it, and Giant Gomah became a bonafide threat.

What’s Next for Gomah in Dragon Ball Daima?

Dragon Ball Daima is likely going to have Goku completely deal with Gomah as the new anime comes to an end, but his fate is hard to predict. It doesn’t seem heading into the final episode that the Demon King will be wiped out completely as the way to defeat him is dislodging the Third Eye from his forehead. Given that he’s not much of a threat without the extra power, the fight will likely end there without Goku and the others needing to completely eliminate him.

The loss to Goku and the others will likely be enough to take him off the board, and he might even lose his position as king when the anime ends. This will likely be why fans never see him mentioned in Dragon Ball Super‘s future events as without the eye he’s not much of a threat at all. Now it’s just a matter of finding out how he’s going to be dealt with. Death probably won’t be the answer here.

