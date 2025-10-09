Dragon Ball Delays Its Most Anticipated Release of 2026

Even forty years since its debut, Akira Toriyama’s Dragon Ball remains one of the most influential anime and manga franchises of all time. However, since the mangaka’s death last year, the franchise hasn’t announced any new anime projects, and even the Dragon Ball Super manga went on an indefinite hiatus. While it’s been confirmed that Toyotaro will be taking the helm and even returned with a surprise chapter in February this year, there have been no updates regarding when the manga will resume serialization. Meanwhile, the anime hasn’t released a sequel to Dragon Ball Super since 2018, after featuring Ultra Instinct, one of the best transformations of all time that blends Goku’s techniques with a legendary ability.

As fans continue to await anime and manga updates, the most anticipated release they were looking forward to was the Dragon Ball Complete 42-Volume Double Cover Box Set. The box set was scheduled to be released on February 4th, 2026. However, as shared by the official X handle of Dragon Ball, the publishers have confirmed that the release date has been changed to April 3rd, 2026, because of the high number of pre-sale orders. To accommodate the unexpected demand, Shueisha needs more time before releasing the complete set. However, the release dates may vary depending on the region.

Dragon Ball Released a Special Project to Commemorate the 40th Anniversary

Image Courtesy of Shueisha

The project named Dragon Ball Super Gallery commenced in 2021 to celebrate the upcoming 40th anniversary at the time. Forty-two renowned mangaka, including One Piece‘s Eiichiro Oda and Bleach‘s Tite Kubo, joined the project to honor Toriyama’s work over the decades. Each mangaka redrew one volume cover in their own version of Toriyama’s original illustration. Starting from September 2021, Shueisha’s Saikyo Jump magazine included one illustration in each monthly issue.

Along with the volume cover, each mangaka also added a special note sharing their admiration for Toriyama and what Dragon Ball means to them. The project commenced with Naruto creator Masashi Kishimoto redrawing the first volume cover, and the final one was done by One Piece creator Eiichiro Oda. In May 2025, the franchise confirmed that the box set, including double volume covers, was available for pre-order, but it was exclusive to Japan. The box set also includes eight original dividers and a double-sided card set for all 42 covers and gallery art.

While fans awaited a release date in the U.S., the pre-orders were closed in August. However, with the delay in the Japanese release, it’s safe to assume that global fans will have to wait longer before getting the chance to buy the box set. While some retailers, including Amazon, will ship the products from Japan, the manga volumes will be in Japanese, so fans who want the English version will have to wait longer. Fortunately, the delay is only two months, and we may get an update regarding the English release after it’s been released in Japan.

