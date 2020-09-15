Dragon Ball Z Actor Makes a Pitch for One Android's Return

✖

Dragon Ball Z fans know a whole lot about Androids 17 and 18, but the same cannot be said for all its artificial fighters. Before Cell made his big debut, fans were introduced to a slew of androids after it was discovered Dr. Gero was alive and kicking. And while guys like Android 16 left fans smitten, others like Android 13 were doomed to fade away after their deaths.

Well, that is until now. It seems one of the actors behind Dragon Ball is eager to bring back the Red Ribbon soldier. In a recent message, Chuck Huber riled fans up when the voice actor said it is time to bring back Android 13 to the anime.

The whole thing began when a video was posted of Android 13 when he confronted Goku and Future Trunks in the anime. The English dub paints the fighter in an aggressive light given his loudmouth, and the uncensored audio shows Android 13 has a taste for bad language. The only thing that can make the fighter be quiet is his opponent, so Future Trunks takes advantage of that.

Android 13 needs a comeback. https://t.co/5PIyhIPKdA — Chuck Huber (@Chuck_Huber) September 14, 2020

The now-viral clip surfaced within the fandom as netizens remembered the early wild days of Dragon Ball Z. Funimation's uncut versions are explicit in the strangest ways, and Android 13 used that to his benefit. After all, the so-called Red Ribbon Redneck wasn't afraid to threaten Goku with his dicey words. It is that brash attitude that some fans miss, so yo0u can see why Huber's pitch is gaining traction in certain online circles.

