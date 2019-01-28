‘Dragon Ball FighterZ’ Brings in Jiren’s Most Hilarious Move

Dragon Ball FighterZ recently announced a second season of DLC characters will soon be making their way into the popular fighting game, and one of the characters leading the character is probably one of the most requested, Universe 11’s Jiren.

Like the other characters in the game, developed Arc System Works has paid an incredible attention to detail and fans can’t believe how well Jiren’s moveset has been translated into the fighter. Especially, his hilarious spin counter.

Glad they got Jiren’s beyblade move in FighterZ pic.twitter.com/3av51ZZTnp — Ken Xyro | ᕕ( ᐛ )ᕗ (@KenXyro) January 28, 2019

As noted by @KenXyro on Twitter, one of Jiren’s moves that made it to his move set is a special counter he debuted in his fight with Universe 6’s Hit in Episode 111 of Dragon Ball Super. Jiren’s moveset appropriately seems to be full of counters, but this hilarious one has him counter an opponent’s move and then spin them like a top. The move has since inspired tons of memes online since its debut, so it’s great to see it begin a new life in Dragon Ball FighterZ.

There’s also another iconic Jiren move from the same fight, actually. Later in the episode, Jiren attacks hit with a ki blast and launches him into the sky. Turning his back to Hit and taking on a heroic pose, Hit then explodes in a grand way behind him. This move made it to FighterZ as well and will definitely be used as a way to rub salt in the wound should Jiren players win their matches this way.

Dragon Ball FighterZ is currently available on PlayStation 4, Xbox One, Nintendo Switch and PC. FighterZ Pass 2 will officially launch on January 31, and will run interested fans $24.99 USD. The releases begin with Jiren and Videl, which will also be available for $4.99 individually.

