‘Dragon Ball FighterZ’ Has The Best Yamcha Easter Egg

Fans have spoken, and it seems Dragon Ball FighterZ is the game to beat this year. The much-anticipated title is out now, and its all-out action has got gamers feeling good. Of course, anime fans are also loving the title thanks to its clever anime throwbacks.

So, if you haven’t gotten Yamcha to unleash THAT easter egg yet, then you need to load up your game. You have a treasure to dig up.

If you have played Dragon Ball FighterZ, you know it has a massive roster of characters. Everyone from Goku to Majin Buu are up for grabs, but the game’s top easter egg can only be unlocked with Yamcha and Nappa.

If you set up a match between the two characters, they come into the arena ready to go. Yamcha calls out the Saiyan and tells Nappa is strategy of using Saibamen will not work on him this time. Nappa isn’t phased in the least as he says he will just kill Yamcha himself this time around.

However, the Saiyan eats his words if you manage to beat Nappa with Yamcha.

If you unlock a dramatic finish in this match, Yamcha will get his sweet revenge on Nappa. The baddie will send a Saibaman flying at Yamcha in another attempt to kill him, but the martial artist hurls the creature back at Nappa. The Saiyan freaks out before the Saibaman explodes, leaving Nappa KO’d in a crater just like the one Yamcha died in years ago.

As you will remember, Yamcha did fall for that Saibaman trick back in Dragon Ball Z. The fighter was taken out when he stepped up to Nappa, but he didn’t even get a chance to fight the Saiyan. One of the villain’s Saibaman took him out instead, and Yamcha was killed by the fake out. The sudden death ruined Yamcha’s reputation since he was taken out by such a weak adversary, and his death pose has become on the Internet’s most enduring memes. So, it is time to see how Nappa handles that kind of humiliation…

DragonBall Super airs on Crunchyroll Saturday evenings at 7:15 p.m. CST. Adult Swim airs the English dub during its Toonami block Saturday evenings at 9:30 p.m, and is now available to stream on FunimationNOW and Amazon Video.

