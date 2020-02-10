Dragon Ball Reveals Exclusive Vegeta, Cell, and Piccolo Funko Pops

Dragon Ball has been busy as of late when it comes to merchandise. The series brought its latest anime to an end well over a year ago, but Goku is as popular as ever. Thanks to Funko, fans can get brand-new merchandise based on the anime, and it seems some brand-new exclusives are on their way.

Recently, Funko went live with its announcement regarding three new Dragon Ball figures. It turns out Emerald City Con Con has plans as usual to debut convention-exclusive Pops, and three of them will be all about Dragon Ball.

As you can see below, the figures are pretty sweet. One is focused on Vegeta while another has to do with Piccolo. Finally, the third figure is glow-in-the-dark, and it brings Perfect Cell to life.

To the left, the Vegeta Pop is particularly cute given it finds the Saiyan chowing down on ramen. The meal is one which Goku usually binges on, (in fact a Goku eating ramen Funko Pop figure was released earlier this month) but Vegeta proves here that he can slurp noodles with the best of them.

The Piccolo figure is a chrome variant, and it is colored green to match the Namekian’s skin. Finally, the Cell figure shows Perfect Cell reaching out with his palm forward. Surrounded by crackling energy, this Cell glows in the dark, so any fan of the villain will want to add this to their collection!

