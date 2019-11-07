Dragon Ball Art Imagines a Fusion-Filled Battle Royale

Dragon Ball fans aren’t afraid to share their must-have match ups. The odds of having these characters fight in the franchise might not be great, but the fandom doesn’t care. From Gogeta to Ultra Instinct Whis, there are all sorts of fantasy teams made up, and it is hard to find a group without a fusion. And for one fan, it seems their dream match stars more than one of these fusions.

Over on Reddit, fans began buzzing when a piece of art from arksam_offcial was shared. The artwork imagines a new sort of Battle Royale which Dragon Ball is a clear fan of. And instead of having a Tournament of Power, this Royale gives the Tournament of Fusions a shot.

Videos by ComicBook.com

So, you should put your own guess down! When it comes to the Dragon Ball fusions, who would win your battle?

In this artwork, you can see above there are three contenders. In the bottom left corner, fans can see Kefla going to town. The fusion was brought out in Dragon Ball Super awhile back, and she stands as the first female Saiyan fusion. Using the Potara earrings, the fused hero is giving her all as she fights another fusion.

The challenger at hand is none other than Gogeta. The fusion brings Vegeta and Goku together without the use of jewelry. The Fusion Dance is what lets the pair join, and the fighter took their power up another level thanks to their Super Saiyan 4 state.

Finally, Gotenks can be seen in the back. The poor fusion is best known for being cocky, so Gogeta had to settle the fighter down. Both Goten and Trunks will feel the hit their fusion took in this artwork, but there is always a chance the Saiyan pair can make a comeback.

Which other Fusions need to join the Dragon Ball franchise…? Let me know in the comments or hit me up on Twitter @MeganPetersCB to talk all things comics and anime!

Dragon Ball Super currently airs its English dub on Adult Swim during the Toonami programming block on Saturday evenings, and is also available to stream on Funimation and Amazon Video. The Japanese-language release of the series is complete, and available to stream on FunimationNOW and Crunchyroll. The manga has chapters that can currently be read for free thanks to Viz Media, and Dragon Ball Super’s big movie, Dragon Ball Super: Broly, is now available on Blu-ray and DVD.