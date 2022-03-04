Dragon Ball Super: Super Hero Shows Off More of Gohan’s Big Fight

Dragon Ball Super has revealed a new look at the huge fight coming for Gohan with the latest trailer for Dragon Ball Super: Super Hero! The new movie will be the very first fully CG animated project for the Dragon Ball franchise, but it will also be breaking some fun ground in another as it will be the first Dragon Ball Super project with Gohan and Piccolo serving as the main heroes this time around. With the new movie taking place mostly on Earth, Gohan and Piccolo are the only fighters strong enough to take on a new challenge as Goku and Vegeta are occupied elsewhere.

While previous looks at the new film had only teased the kind of deadly fight Gohan was facing as he took on powerful new androids all alone, the newest trailer for Dragon Ball Super: Super Hero gives us a much better idea of the actual stakes of this fight. It’s highly likely that this fight in the rain is the climax of the movie as a whole as Gohan needs to tear his way through the Red Ribbon Army base all alone in order to become the super hero that his daughter truly needs. Check it out:

Not only does the trailer tease that the Red Ribbon Army will be forcing Gohan to take them all on alone (of which he might be reaching a new level of his Super Saiyan power to do so), but the plot synopsis further confirms this as well as it teases that the Red Ribbon Army’s new plan involves forcing Gohan to fight for some other kind of grand purpose. It teases as such, “…Pan is kidnapped in order to lure Gohan to base. There, he too joins the fight, and an unprecedented super battle begins!!!! Where shall this death match lead?! And what fate lies in store for the Earth?!”

It could be that this is part of an even bigger fight coming for Gohan, but it’s clear that this fight will be Gohan’s most challenging yet as he not only has to worry about himself (and the Earth), but will be concerned over his daughter’s safety as well. That will undoubtedly push the fan favorite fighter over the edge. Luckily it won’t be too long before we get to see how it shakes out as Dragon Ball Super: Super Hero hits theaters in Japan next month and North American theaters this Summer.

What do you think? What are you hoping to see from Gohan's fights in the new movie? Do you think Dragon Ball Super: Super Hero is still hiding an even bigger threat?