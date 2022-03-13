Dragon Ball Super: Super Hero TV Spot Readies Gohan for His Big Battle

Dragon Ball Super: Super Hero is just weeks out at this point, and no one is more ready for its premiere than Gohan. The Saiyan is set to takeover the flick with Piccolo at hand, after all. Netizens are hyped to see what Gohan will do in this leading role as you can imagine, and now a new TV spot has gone live to tease his biggest battle yet.

The video, which can be seen below, is one of several TV spots dropped by Dragon Ball Super this month. As marketing for its movie ramps up, all eyes are on Gohan and Piccolo given their roles here. The pair will lead Dragon Ball Super: Super Hero on its main mission, and this promo teases Gohan’s fight.

https://twitter.com/DBSChronicles/status/1503007980547018753?ref_src=twsrc^tfw

After all, it seems this big movie is about to put Gohan’s family in danger. It seems the Red Ribbon Army has caught wind of Pan’s power, and the organization is not below taking a child. In one scene, it appears Pan is being held against her will, but Gohan will not let his daughter be stolen away for long. The reel goes on to show Gohan in battle with Piccolo at his side, and the latter encourages his student to unleash his true power.

We know Gohan has great power within him, and his Ultimate form made a brief comeback in Dragon Ball Super. It seems the Saiyan will need to revisit that power to save Pan, and he will not be powering up alone. Previous promos for Dragon Ball Super: Super Hero confirmed the Namekian is going to unlock a new power boost in the film, and the gift has been a long time coming. So if you are ready to see these heroes team up against the Red Ribbon Army, your wish will be granted soon!

What do you make of this latest Dragon Ball Super teaser? Are you excited to check out the anime’s next movie? Share your thoughts with us in the comments section below or hit me up on Twitter @MeganPetersCB.