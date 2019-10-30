Dragon Ball Goes God of War In Clever New Artwork

Anime fan art excels at being able to create fictional crossovers which are downright jaw dropping, offering ideas for team ups that we’ll most likely never see in our lifetimes. Such is the case with today’s highlight where one amazing artist has taken the franchises of Dragon Ball and Sony’s God of War, crossing the two unlikely series together and creating a fusion of the characters that are tough to beat. So just which characters from the hard hitting anime series are combined with Kratos and his son Atreus from the video game franchise?

Reddit User AFatKidOnASeesaw created this stunning artwork that merges Master Roshi and a young Goku with the protagonists of the recently released God of War video game that released onto the Playstation 4 to critical acclaim and serious financial success:

Though Kratos and Master Roshi are both old and master class warriors, they don’t have THAT much in common when all is said and done. Kratos was originally seeking vengeance, looking to avenge the death of his family by slaying the gods of Olympus in his original game series. When Kratos returned recently to the Playstation 4, he was joined by his son Atreus and definitely was a bit more low key than he had orginally been when he hit the scene.

Roshi of course was never really on a quest for bloody vengeance, simply training in the martial arts and passing on his skills to his young students. Gaining immortality, Roshi mostly spends his days chilling out on his own tiny island and reading magazines featuring scantily clad women. Though when push comes to shove, Roshi can bulk up and become a strong warrior within the ranks of the Z Fighters, even with most of the characters far surpassing him with transformations such as Super Saiyan and Super Saiyan God.

What do you think of this fusion between Master Roshi and Goku with Kratos and Atreus? What other anime franchises would combine well with video game series? Feel free to let us know in the comments or hit me up directly on Twitter @EVComedy to talk all things comics, anime, Kratos, and Dragon Ball!

Dragon Ball Super currently airs its English dub on Adult Swim during the Toonami programming block on Saturday evenings, and is also available to stream on Funimation and Amazon Video. The Japanese-language release of the series is complete, and available to stream on FunimationNOW and Crunchyroll. The manga has chapters that can currently be read for free thanks to Viz Media, and Dragon Ball Super’s big movie, Dragon Ball Super: Broly, is now available on Blu-ray and DVD.