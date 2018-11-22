Here’s Why Goku Has Blue Hair At Macy's Thanksgiving Day Parade

Dragon Ball is ready to make one of its biggest outings ever. The popular series is living large as Goku gets ready to step out in a new movie. However, the Saiyan has to hit up Macy's annual Thanksgiving Day Parade first, but his appearance is drawing one big question...

So, uh, why is Goku's hair blue?

For anyone out of the loop on Dragon Ball, they may be a bit confused by Goku and his new hairdo. After all, the hero became famous way back when for his iconic blonde hair, but it is very different here.

As the giant balloon makes its way through the parade route, casual fans will want to know why Goku has blue hair. Well, the answer to the question is simple, and it was explained through Dragon Ball Super. While Super Saiyan may turn Goku's hair blonde, he has another form which dyes his hair blue.

The form is known as Super Saiyan God Super Saiyan, but it has been shortened to Super Saiyan Blue for short. Goku unlocks the form when he is tasked with fighting Freeza again, and the iconic baddie didn't stand a chance against the godly power up. Not even Golden Freeza could sway Goku towards defeat, and Dragon Ball Super went on to make Super Saiyan Blue one of Goku's go-to forms.

Given the franchise's recent history, it seems the team backing Goku thought it was more appropriate to give Goku blue hair nowadays than blonde. While the fighter does use his original Super Saiyan forms from time to time, Super Saiyan Blue has become the fighter's most-used power up in recent years. So, if you thought Goku's dyed hair was done on accident, there's no need to fret. The guy is just going a special sort of Super Saiyan.

So, what do you make of this special holiday float? Do you wish Goku had gone out with blonde hair? Let me know in the comments or hit me up on Twitter @MeganPetersCB to talk all things comics and anime!

Dragon Ball Super currently airs its English dub on Adult Swim during the Toonami programming block Saturday evenings at 9:30 p.m. It is also available to stream on Funimation and Amazon Video. The Japanese language release of the series is complete, and available to stream on FunimationNOW, VRV, and Crunchyroll. The manga has chapters that can currently be read for free thanks to Viz Media.