Dragon Ball Fans Are Celebrating Goku Day With a New FighterZ Trailer

It’s time to celebrate Goku Day! Dragon Ball fans across the globe are sharing the love for everyones favorite Saiyan, Goku, with a brand new FighterZ released by Bandai and Toei. Son Goku is arguably the most popular anime character out there, pulling in audiences with his friendly nature and tenacious fighting style. Being so noteworthy, it should be no surprise that Goku should receive his own day and that day is now. That’s right, today is “Goku Day” and Dragon Ball fans are taking notice across the world!

May 9th is considered Goku Day specifically because in Japan, the word for “Five” is “Go” and the word for “Nine” is “Kyuu” or “Ku”, put together “Five” and “Nine” and you have “Goku”! In celebration of today, Toei Animation revealed the release of a new trailer for the character variation of “GT Goku”, who has also been made playable in the game itself today, in the breakout fighting game, Dragon Ball Fighterz.

It's the ninth of May: Goku day! In Japan, five (五) is "go" and nine (九) is "kyuu" or "ku." Go+ku = Goku! What better way to celebrate than with a new Goku? Kid Goku (GT) is now available for #DragonBallFighterZ. Which version of the Saiyan warrior is your favourite?

Here’s examples of fans celebrating Goku Day:

It’s May 9 in Japan.

5 – Go

9 – Ku So,its Goku Day! Celebrate!

Happy Goku Day!

Happy Goku Day Everyone!! This is (in my opinion) the best drawing I’ve ever done and I am really proud of it.

I hope you all like it as much as I do.

Happy Goku Day Everyone!! This is (in my opinion) the best drawing I've ever done and I am really proud of it.

I hope you all like it as much as I do.

Special Thanks to the members of the DBSakuga and Sakugartzz discords for helping make this the best it can be

Happy Goku day 5/9

Appearing as the main protagonist in the series Dragon Ball, Dragon Ball Z, and Dragon Ball Super, Goku was originally created by Akira Toriyama, influenced by the Chinese Legend entitled “Journey To The West”. Throughout his history, Goku hasn’t changed much personality wise, but his strength has skyrocketed as he learned the secrets of Super Saiyan Transformations and then, eventually in Super, the secrets of Super Saiyan God. Considering the popularity of Dragon Ball, I don’t think that Goku himself will be going anywhere anytime soon.

Dragon Ball Super currently airs its English dub on Adult Swim during the Toonami programming block Saturday evenings at 11:00 p.m. It is also available to stream on Funimation and Amazon Video. The Japanese language release of the series is complete, and available to stream on FunimationNOW and Crunchyroll. The manga has chapters that can currently be read for free thanks to Viz Media. Dragon Ball Super: Broly is now available on Blu-ray and DVD.

