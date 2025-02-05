Dragon Ball Fans Have Created the Perfect Fusion for Daima’s Finale

Dragon Ball Daima is gearing up for its grand finale in just a few more weeks, and fans have crafted the perfect fusion to help bring the anime to an end in a huge way. Dragon Ball Daima is now in the midst of its final climax as Goku and the others have finally made their way to the First Demon World, and now they are going to go up against the Supreme Demon King Gomah. This villain is going to be much stronger in the coming episodes than fans might have expected on his debut, and it’s going to take a strong fighter to take him down.

Dragon Ball Daima introduced a brand new kind of fusion technique in the Demon Realm with the debut of the Join Bug. This had fans excited over the new kind of fusion that fans would see in the new series, and naturally the first thought is that Goku and Vegeta Mini would then join together into a new version of Vegito Mini. But as animated in a special teaser from Late-Night Studios on X, there’s a potentially even bigger fusion that could be on the way if Goku and the Supreme Kai fused instead.

GOKU and SUPREME KAI FUSION VS TANAGAMIS DRAGON BALL DAIMA (Fan-Animation) pic.twitter.com/T6aMEPqQke — Late-Shift Studios (@LateShiftStudi0) November 30, 2024

Can Goku and the Supreme Kai Fuse?

With the introduction of the Join Bug in Dragon Ball Daima, it’s too unique of an idea to assume that this new anime would end without seeing this new kind of fusion in action. Goku has already used the other Medi Bugs that he was interested in with previous episodes, and he’s likely to try and get Vegeta to eat the other Join Bugs so that they could fuse into a powerful warrior once more. But this animation from Late-Shift Studios offers a much cooler idea that would make use of the fact that Goku and the Supreme Kai have been traveling together all this time.

Dragon Ball Daima has been doing quite a lot for the Supreme Kai ever since he started traveling with Goku in the Demon Realm, and fans have learned a lot more about his race as a result. The Glind were originally from the Second Demon World, but then were moved over into the outside world when the multiverse was first created. The Supreme Kai has even been involved with some of the biggest moments of this new anime thus far, so it’d be a big deal if he and Goku fused.

How Will Dragon Ball Daima End?

There are some big questions that Dragon Ball Daima needs to answer before it comes to an end, and many of them deal with this new fusion idea. If Goku and the Supreme Kai are truly able to fuse with this new Demon Realm technique, it’s highly likely that their combined abilities would make them strong enough to deal with the Supreme Demon King. Even if the Supreme Kai doesn’t have any real Ki abilities of his own, his use of magic would boost Goku’s power to a new level.

As Dragon Ball Daima fast approaches its end with Episode 20 releasing later this month (according to leaked listings with Hulu), the battles are going to get even tougher for Goku and Vegeta in their much smaller forms. It’s likely we will see a new fusion come to life as a result of their struggles in the coming battle, but it’s unclear as to what route Dragon Ball will actually go. But after seeing this potential fusion in action, Goku and the Supreme Kai would make a great pair.