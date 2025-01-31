Dragon Ball Daima Reveals Shocking Super Connection in New Episode

Dragon Ball Daima might take place before the events of Dragon Ball Super, but this doesn’t mean that the Dragon Ball Z sequel doesn’t have its fair share of callbacks to the latest shonen series. With the latest anime adaptation revealing new tidbits about the Z-Fighters’ universe, the latest Super easter egg is one that fans have spotted immediately. With one of the biggest villains of the new series receiving a massive power-up, anime fans can’t help but see one of the strongest competitors that made up the Tournament of Power and helped to introduce Goku to his Ultra Instinct transformation.

Videos by ComicBook.com

One of the biggest powerful artifacts of the Demon Realm is the Evil Third Eye, a trinket that has been passed down from Demon Lord to Demon Lord. Thanks to the nefarious behind-the-scenes machinations of Dabura, the item was lost and the new ruler Gomah found himself at a loss. In a shocking reveal, Z-Fighter ally Hybis, a resident of the Demon Realm, had been wearing the Third Eye on his belt the entire time. Unfortunately, Gomah has managed to get his hands on the mystical relic and has such, taken a form that has fans seeing Jiren.

Toei Animation

Gomah Joins The Pride Troopers (Sort of)

Before we witness Gomah’s new transformation, the Z-Fighters make quick work of the Gendarmerie, the Demon Realm’s answer to Frieza’s Ginyu Force. With Vegeta barely lifting a finger to make sure that they were defeated, the anime heroes make their way into the current Demon Lord’s domain. Luckily, Goku and company are able to accomplish their task of finally saving Dende from the clutches of Degesu, the Demon Realm’s Supreme Kai.

On the flip side, Gomah gets his hand on the Evil Third Eye thanks to the ill-advised trade made by Hybis in the previous installment, trading his belt for a ridiculous hat as the demon didn’t realize the power he was holding. Hilariously attempting to break the eye free of the belt, the latest installment ends with Gomah transforming into a far larger iteration of himself. Thanks to the color scheme and design of Gomah’s outfit, fans can’t help but think Jiren when they see the new form, which you can see below.

Will Jiren Appear In Daima?

Reportedly, Dragon Ball Daima only has a few episodes left before the series comes to a close. Since this story takes place long before Beerus anad Whis appear on the Planet Earth, Jiren making an appearance seems highly unlikely, though stranger things have happened in the series so far. While Gomah might have an appearance that is similar to the Pride Trooper, it seems highly unlikely that his new form will give him a power level on an even scale.

When it comes to Dragon Ball Super’s anime, there has been no word on a comeback following the release of Dragon Ball Super: Super Hero. While the manga is set to release a new one-shot next month, returning for the first time since the passing of creator Akira Toriyama, the anime’s status remains a mystery. Since both the Moro and Granolah arcs have yet to be animated, there are plenty of battles that would work well on the small screen for the future.

Want to see what other surprises that Dragon Ball Daima has in store? Follow along with Team Anime on ComicBook.com for the latest updates on the Z-Fighters and hit me up directly @EVComedy to talk all things comics and anime.