Dragon Ball: Goku Fans are Celebrating Masako Nozawa’s 85th Birthday

Dragon Ball fans are celebrating Masako Nozawa’s 85th Birthday as the star behind the series has provided the voices for Goku, Gohan, Bardock and many more! As the Dragon Ball franchise gets ready for the release of its next feature film, Dragon Ball Super: Super Hero, many fans couldn’t help but think of the franchise as a whole without the voice of Masako Nozawa at the center of it all. Nozawa has contributed to many notable franchises over her storied career, but her contributions to the Dragon Ball world are much too great to even compare.
That’s why it’s such a monumental occasion for fans to see the actress is celebrating a big birthday! It’s October 25th in Japan, and that means fans have taken to social media to celebrate Nozawa’s big birthday as they fondly look back on some of their favorite Goku memories from over the years. Fans are especially hoping that with the debut of this newest film, a full return of the anime would be in the cards someday and will have Nozawa along for the ride when that happens.
Read on to see what fans are saying about Masako Nozawa's birthday, and let us know your thoughts! What are some of your favorite performances from Nozawa's career so far?