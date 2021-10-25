Dragon Ball: Goku Fans are Celebrating Masako Nozawa’s 85th Birthday

Dragon Ball fans are celebrating Masako Nozawa’s 85th Birthday as the star behind the series has provided the voices for Goku, Gohan, Bardock and many more! As the Dragon Ball franchise gets ready for the release of its next feature film, Dragon Ball Super: Super Hero, many fans couldn’t help but think of the franchise as a whole without the voice of Masako Nozawa at the center of it all. Nozawa has contributed to many notable franchises over her storied career, but her contributions to the Dragon Ball world are much too great to even compare.

That’s why it’s such a monumental occasion for fans to see the actress is celebrating a big birthday! It’s October 25th in Japan, and that means fans have taken to social media to celebrate Nozawa’s big birthday as they fondly look back on some of their favorite Goku memories from over the years. Fans are especially hoping that with the debut of this newest film, a full return of the anime would be in the cards someday and will have Nozawa along for the ride when that happens.

Read on to see what fans are saying about Masako Nozawa’s birthday, and let us know your thoughts! What are some of your favorite performances from Nozawa’s career so far? Let us know all of your thoughts about it in the comments! You can even reach out to me directly about all things animated and other cool stuff @Valdezology on Twitter!

A Favorite Hero!

Happy B-Day to Masako Nozawa! One of my fav voice actress in japan, and quite possibly the world! The voice of one of my heroes! pic.twitter.com/SuaNCygx2h — Jalen the scary ghost 🎃🎃🎃 (@oldschoolfrisby) October 24, 2021

Hope She Had an Awesome Day!

Many More Roles Than Goku Too!

And a Wonderful Person!

The birthday of the original Goku and a wonderful person, Happy Birthday Masako Nozawa!! 🥂🍎 https://t.co/n3qVeHqZp0 — 🍎MrTermi988🍏 (Closed commissions) (@MrTermiDA) October 24, 2021

A True Legend!

Time to Celebrate!

She’s Also Been a Big Part of the Digimon World Too!

Happy 85th birthday to the legendary Nozawa Masako, the voice of Guilmon (+evos) in Digimon Tamers, reprising Dukemon in Digital Monster X-evolution and Digimon Savers, and Yukimi Botamon in Digimon Adventure:, in addition to serving as its narrator!



🎂🎉#Digimon #デジモン pic.twitter.com/mhHWBof3Un — Wikimon (@Wikimon_net) October 24, 2021

Many More Years!

Happy Birthday to the best among the best… Masako Nozawa.



She's 85 years old today and may she voice characters for many more years to come 🔥 https://t.co/ANTDlVmgwf — 🍎 Ken Xyro (@KenXyro) October 24, 2021

One of Our Favorites!

Happy 85th birthday to the greatly talented and lovely lady Masako Nozawa!



Here’s two of my favourite pictures of her pic.twitter.com/Kn3VG8nZEb — Shiny Manager of Soap (@shiny244) October 24, 2021

Happy Birthday!