Dragon Ball Super: Super Hero Crew Confirms Vegeta and Whis’ Roles

This year’s New York Comic-Con was a big one for the beloved Shonen franchise of Dragon Ball, with Dragon Ball Super: Super Hero giving fans their first clip of the upcoming film that will further expand the world of the Z Fighters, and the panel at the convention also took the opportunity to confirm some major appearances. Taking the opportunity to confirm that a new version of the Red Ribbon Army would be threatening the world once again, it seems that the Prince of the Saiyans and Beerus’ overseer will be making their presence known.

One of the biggest reveals from the new clip was a definite “blink and you’ll miss it” scene wherein the Legendary Super Saiyan Broly is shown battling against Goku once again, having fans wondering what the maniacal brawler’s role will be in the new film. With the previous movie seeing Broly being defeated by Gogeta, but being sent back to live his days in peace on the planet he called home, Goku and the other Super Saiyan came to an understanding, so it seems as though this brawl might be a training exercise as Son continues to increase his power and what better opponents than the Legendary Super Saiyan.

Videos by ComicBook.com

One of the biggest mysteries that has been a part of Dragon Ball Super since the beginning has been determining just how powerful Whis and the other angels are, with the god of destruction Beerus often kowtowing to his handler’s demands. While Whis’s personality is definitely a flippant one, he has managed to be a worthy trainer for both Goku and Vegeta, assisting them in learning how to harness the power of Super Saiyan Blue. Eventually, it seems as if the Z Fighters might have to test their strength against the angel as he is definitely one of the most powerful beings in Dragon Ball’s existence to date.

Both Vegeta and Whis might have been confirmed for the upcoming movie, but there will also be some major additions from the franchise that didn’t have the opportunity to appear in Broly, including the likes of Pan, Krillin, and Korin to name a few.

What characters are you hoping to see appear in the upcoming Dragon Ball Super movie? Feel free to let us know in the comments or hit me up directly on Twitter @EVComedy to talk all things comics, anime, and the world of Dragon Ball.