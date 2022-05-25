Dragon Ball Cosplay Returns To The Grand Tour With Baby Vegeta

✖

Dragon Ball Super is the official sequel to the story of Dragon Ball Z, but it's not the first time that the Z-Fighters returned following the final fight against Kid Buu in the popular Shonen series. Dragon Ball GT, aka Dragon Ball Grand Tour, presented a very different story of the Z-Fighters with Goku reverting back to a child thanks to a wish made on the Dark Dragon Balls and new villains such as Baby hitting the scene. Now, one cosplayer has brought back Baby Vegeta, the Grand Tour villain that overtook the body of the Prince of the Saiyans.

Baby originated from an alien race known as the Truffles, who were destroyed thanks in part to the murderous reign of the Saiyans while under the control of Frieza. With the Truffles going extinct, a contingency plan was created to get revenge on the Saiyans in the form of Baby, a biological experiment in a similar vein as Dr. Gero's Cell who wasn't as powerful on his own but could take over the bodies of powerful warriors to use in combat. Landing squarely in the body of Vegeta, Baby Vegeta was born and helped usher in a wild new era in "helping" Son Goku achieve the transformation of Super Saiyan 4.

Instagram Cosplayer Matt Love Cosplay shared this return to Dragon Ball GT with, arguably, the most recognizable villain of the sequel series that is no longer considered canon but has created plenty of unique villains for the Shonen franchise:

While Dragon Ball GT might not be creating new stories, several elements of the sequel series have made appearances in Super Dragon Ball Heroes, the non-canon spin-off story that is still releasing new episodes to this day. With the recent arc of the series, the Ultra God Mission, once again bringing back the Son Goku of the Time Patrol, so too has the spin-off brought back Super Saiyan 4 into the new tournament. With the latest story bringing back the likes of Future Gohan, Cooler, and more, it will be interesting to see what other characters from the Shonen franchise will make a comeback.

What do you think of this new take on one of the biggest villains of Dragon Ball GT? Feel free to let us know in the comments or hit me up directly on Twitter @EVComedy to talk all things comics, anime, and the world of Dragon Ball.