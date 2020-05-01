Dragon Ball Producer Explains Why Zeno Didn't Interfere with Fu or Hearts

✖

Perhaps there is no more bizarre, and powerful, character that was introduced in the sequel series of Dragon Ball Super than Zeno, the tiny being who rules all of creation, and a producer of the anime franchise has revealed just what the tiny powerhouse was doing during the Super Dragon Ball Heroes series as Fu and Hearts wrecked havoc! Super Dragon Ball Heroes is a spin-off series to the main storyline, presenting fans with a number of different events that they probably would have never seen otherwise, such as Super Saiyan 4 Goku fighting against his SSJ Blue counterpart!

Hearts and Fu have been two of the biggest villains in the Dragon Ball spin-off, though the characters and their ultimate motives could not be more different. The latter is a mad scientist from the "Dark Demon Dimension" who has been running insane experiments in order to get revenge for his family that was destroyed by the "Xeno" versions of the Z Fighters in the Dragon Ball Heroes series. Hearts on the other hand wasn't trying to get revenge for lost family members, but was rather attempting to "free mortals" from the control of Zeno. With these two villains attempting to change the universe to their whims, where was the strongest being in the universe?

Dragon Ball Producer Mariko Higuchi shared the ridiculous revelation, which was translated by Twitter User Lightning446, that Zeno was unable to do battle with either Fu or Hearts in Super Dragon Ball Heroes because he had been called to an "emergency game of Hide 'N Seek", which clearly came as a priority to the child like ruler above all things:

Zeno has been a big new part of the Dragon Ball series, presenting the new dynamic of hierarchy within the world of the gods. As he, and his alternate reality counterpart, became friends with Goku, the Gods of Destruction from all universes still feared and respected the pint sized powerhouse!

What do you think of this ridiculous revelation for why Zeno didn't come to the aid of the Z Fighters in the spin-off? Feel free to let us know in the comments or hit me up directly on Twitter @EVComedy to talk all things comics, anime, and the world of Dragon Ball!

