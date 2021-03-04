Dragon Ball Heroes Confirms Next Episode's Release Date

✖

Dragon Ball may have put its mainline anime on the back burner years ago, but fans of the franchise can still get a monthly fix of action thanks to a different series. For well over a year, Dragon Ball Heroes has provided off-the-wall action to fans who don't mind reveling in non-canon fun. Now, it seems a new arc is coming for the PR anime, and Dragon Ball Heroes has confirmed the release date of its next episode well ahead of time.

According to the latest reports, Dragon Ball will bring out episode 12 of its Big Bang Mission arc in mid-March. The exact date is schedule for March 17 over in Japan. This episode will debut just before Dragon Ball welcomes its seventh Big Bang Mission arc, and the anime will be tackling the story shortly.

SDBH: Big Bang Mission Episode 12 will be released on March 17, 2021. A day before BM7 begins. pic.twitter.com/z42plFwkuc — Dragon Ball Hype. (@DbsHype) March 4, 2021

As for what this new episode will hold, fans are left to speculate. Dragon Ball Heroes ended its most recent episode on a huge cliffhanger. The update's final moments followed Goku and his friends as they were drawn into a new universe. The locale seems to be a mirror universe of Goku's own but things are far from usual. Netizens are hoping to learn more about this universe in episode 12, so we will keep our fingers crossed.

And of course, there are still villains to worry about. Fu is still a top threat to our heroes, and that isn't even accounting for Broly. The Saiyan was drawn into this new universe as well, and he is not alone. After all, Dragon Ball Heroes teased another villain's arrival with its most recent episode, and this new Masked Saiyan looks to be none other than Goku Black!

What do you think about this upcoming arc? Are you caught up on Dragon Ball Heroes...? Share your thoughts with us in the comments section below or hit me up on Twitter @MeganPetersCB.