‘Dragon Ball Heroes’ Anime Announces Episode 6 Release Date

Super Dragon Ball Heroes‘ promotional anime series will be reaching its climactic sixth episode, and while it was previously known that it would premiere in December, now fans have a concrete release date.

Super Dragon Ball Heroes will debut Episode 6 of its short series during Jump Festa 2019 in Japan on December 22.

As spotted by @Herms98 on Twitter, Dragon Ball Heroes will premiere its sixth episode on Saturday, December 22. Shueisha is holding its big Jump Festa 2019 convention highlighting its major series from December 22 to December 23, and it seems like Dragon Ball Heroes will be coming along for the ride. The sixth episode teases the return of Ultra Instinct Goku, so fans have been on the edge of their seats waiting for it.

Though it seems like it would be a perfect debut for the final episode of the short, promotional anime series for the arcade game, there are rumors that there are plans to continue the anime project beyond the current “Prison Planet” arc depicted into next year. If this is true, then there would be no better time than to confirm it during its Jump Festa premiere.

Episode 6 of Super Dragon Ball Heroes‘ promotional anime series is titled “I’ll Settle This!! Ultra Instinct Finally Goes Into Operation!” The synopsis (as translated by @Herms98 on Twitter) reads as such “After an endless fierce battle, Ultra Instinct finally goes into operation. Amidst the crumbling Prison Planet, a final battle begins with everything on the line!”

If you’re unaware of this arcade game, Super Dragon Ball Heroes is the latest digital card fighting game and the top earner in the digital card arcade scene in Japan. Developed by Dimps, the update brought enhanced graphics and the ability to play as seven characters at the same time and provides all sorts of fantastic fan-service never seen in the original series. Fans are hoping the game eventually makes its way to the West as well in some form.

For those curious about the promotional anime series based on the game, the fifth episode of Super Dragon Ball Heroes is currently live and is titled “The Mightiest Warrior! Super Saiyan 4 Vegito.” The translated synopsis for the episode reads as such:

“As Goku and co. are in a jam, Goku Xeno and Vegeta Xeno come to their aid, having noticed the change in the Prison Planet. To counter Cumber’s bottomless power, the two use the Potara to fuse! It’s the explosive birth of the mightiest warrior!”