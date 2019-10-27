Dragon Ball Heroes Finally Brings Out Gogeta in Latest Episode

Dragon Ball has more than enough power ups to keep its heroes fighting forever. Goku has tapped into all sorts of boosts himself, but not all of them are created equally. For instance, it isn’t often you see the hero go Super Saiyan 3, and it is even rarer for Goku to show off his fusion skills. But thanks to an all-new episode of Dragon Ball Heroes, the latter form has made an on-screen comeback.

Recently, Super Dragon Ball Heroes put out a new episode, and it was there Universe 7 came under fire. The world is being threatened by Hearts who used the Universe Seed to obtain Godslayer powers. It is Hearts’ goal to kill all the gods including Zeno, and Goku’s squad is not keen on that happening.

Of course, the group finds Hearts a tough nut to crack. His enhanced powers are difficult to counter even with the help of Hit and Jiren. When all looks bleak, Goku and Vegeta decide it is time to take things seriously, and they opt to fuse together. Rather than using Potara earrings, Goku and Vegeta do the Fusion Dance to combine, and the result leaves fans with Gogeta.

Gogeta remains one of the heroes’ most famous forms and for good reason. Years ago, the fusion made his first appearance in one of Dragon Ball Z‘s films, and it was said Gogeta was the most powerful fight in the universe. Fans begged for Gogeta to be made canon as Dragon Ball Super carried on. They got their wish when Gogeta joined the canon along with Broly, and it seems his recent revival has influenced Dragon Ball Heroes. Now, fans are eager to see Gogeta wreck Hearts after being tucked away for so long.

