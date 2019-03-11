‘Dragon Ball Heroes’ Pits Jiren Against A New Super Saiyan

Super Dragon Ball Heroes‘ current arc has brought the fight to the rest of the multiverse in the promotional anime series, and the latest episode of the series saw Universe 11’s Jiren take on the new villains of the Core Area.

Not only that, Jiren’s strength was tested against a new Saiyan warrior, the Evil Saiyan Cumber, who goes Super Saiyan 3 when Jiren overpowers him.

Jiren fighting more of the Saiyans has been something fans have been wanting to see since his debut in Dragon Ball Super‘s Universe Survival arc, and Dragon Ball Heroes is giving fans their wish by testing his power against new foes. Cumber’s Super Saiyan strength was enough to defeat both Goku and Vegeta in an earlier fight, but it’s nothing against Jiren.

In Episode 9 of the series, Universe 11 is practically destroyed thanks to the Core Area’s efforts but Jiren is still fighting. He squares off against Cumber, and Jiren easily deflects off most of Cumber’s attacks. Cumber tries to use his evil ki to grab Jiren, but he blasts it away without much effort.

Cumber throws a few punches, but Jiren counters them as well. He grabs Cumber and keeps him in a clutch, and the only way Cumber can break out is transform into a Super Saiyan 3 sans nipples. Unfortunately, Jiren is unable to bring the fight to a close as they are soon interrupted by the other members of the Core Area. Jiren eventually shifts his attention to Zamasu, so fans don’t get to see how much more Jiren has left in the tank against the powerful Cumber.

If you want to catch the series for yourself, Episode 9 of the series is currently live now. It’s titled “Goku Revived!! Strongest vs. Strongest Collide” and the synopsis for it reads as such, “Jiren stands before Cumber, who has appeared and run amok in Universe 11. A fearsome battle unfolds between the two. Just then, Goku, whose whereabouts had been unknown, appears alongside the Great Priest.”

If you’re unaware of this arcade game the promotional anime series is based on, Super Dragon Ball Heroes is the latest digital card fighting game and the top earner in the digital card arcade scene in Japan. Developed by Dimps, the update brought enhanced graphics and the ability to play as seven characters at the same time and provides all sorts of fantastic fan-service never seen in the original series.

