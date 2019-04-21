Is ‘Dragon Ball Heroes’ Newest Villain Stronger than Ultra Instinct Omen Goku?

Super Dragon Ball Heroes has just premiered the tenth episode of its promotional anime series, and there seems to be no signs of stopping as the latest episode has introduced yet another new powerful foe for Goku and the others to face. But each new foe in this promotional series has been stronger than the last, and are even starting to overpower current Dragon Ball Super foes like Jiren.

Episode 10 of the promotional anime series introduces a mysterious new villain, Lagss, who easily overpowers Goku’s Ultra Instinct Omen form. This is doubly impressive considering that Goku re-attained the state with the help of training from the Grand Priest.

Episode 10 shows off more of Goku’s abilities in his Ultra Instinct Omen state as he begins battling the Core Area villains Hearts, Kamin and Oren. He shows off a moderate level of strength as Kamin and Oren formed a powerful new Android fusion, but runs into trouble as he faces off against Hearts. As demonstrated in past episodes, Hearts is a strong foe who is boosted by the Universe Seed super weapon.

He uses this super weapon to fight back against Goku, and it’s further boosted by the newly revealed Lagss who appears in a cluster of glass. Lagss then aims the cluster toward Goku and is further weighed down by Hearts’ power, and Goku tries to fight back against the weight of Lagss’ cluster.

He manages to shatter it in the process, but this unfortunately brings back Goku down to his base form. Then Lagss reveals that she can control this glass she arrived in, and uses the newly shattered pieces to defeat him. Goku has taken a number of sufficient beatings throughout the series thus far, but this was the first major fight he lost in the Ultra Instinct state. He got a little further with the Mastered Ultra Instinct state a few episodes prior, but it’s clear that these Core Area villains are of a different breed.

If you’re unaware of this arcade game the promotional anime series is based on, Super Dragon Ball Heroes is the latest digital card fighting game and the top earner in the digital card arcade scene in Japan. Developed by Dimps, the update brought enhanced graphics and the ability to play as seven characters at the same time and provides all sorts of fantastic fan-service never seen in the original series. You can experience it in a way through Super Dragon Ball Heroes: World Mission on Nintendo Switch. Check out our review of the game here for more details.

If you want to catch the promotional anime series for yourself, Episode 10 of the series is now live and is titled “Counterattack! Fierce Attack! Goku and Vegeta!” and the synopsis for the episode reads as such, “Utilizing Ultra Instinct Omen, Goku unleashes a fierce attack against the Core Area warriors. Having been caught off guard and absorbed by Oren before, Vegeta trembles in fury. Will they be able to stage a counterattack against these limitless foes?”

