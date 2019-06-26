Dragon Ball Heroes Pits Metal Cooler Against Evil Saiyan Cumber

Super Dragon Ball Heroes introduced a strange new entity to the franchise when it first began its promotional anime series. Along with bringing Goku, Vegeta, and Future Trunks to the Prison Planet, they were forced to do battle with a Saiyan brimming with an evil ki. The Evil Saiyan Cumber has been a powerful force and even defeated both Goku and Vegeta in previous episodes, so it’s going to take a truly strong being to counter him.

In the latest episode of the promotional series, Metal Cooler takes up the task as he begins to battle with the Evil Saiyan Cumber in Universe 3. And it’s a great showcase of Cooler’s upgrades from the Big Gete Star.

Though Cooler was a villain in his initial appearance in the Dragon Ball franchise, the Super Dragon Ball Heroes anime has given him a new motivation. Temporarily allying himself with Future Trunks, Cooler has been vital in fighting off Cumber. But even when he used his Golden Cooler transformation, it wasn’t enough against Cumber’s Super Saiyan Power and evil ki.

So to fight him in Universe 3, it’s appropriate to see that Cooler has gotten his Metal Cooler upgrade from the Big Gete Star in the technologically advanced universe. This upgrade gave Cooler the boost of power he needed, and Cumber has as much trouble with him as Goku and Vegeta did in Return of Cooler. Cooler’s metal body takes direct punches and kicks without much problem, too.

Cooler gets bounced around by Cumber’s wild attacks, but Cooler hardly reacts at all. This frustrates Cumber and he even calls Cooler “foolish” for turning himself into a machine, but Cooler proves him wrong when he uses an even more powerful golden transformation to turn himself in Golden Metal Cooler. This upgrade made him even stronger than Cumber, and he goes on to defeat him. He can’t end him for good unfortunately, but this could take Cumber out of the equation. Either that or he’ll just get stronger like other Saiyans.

Episode 12 of the series is now live and is titled “Super Fighters Assemble! The Decisive Battle of Universe 7!” The synopsis for the episode describes it as such, “The battle stage has finally moved to Universe 7. Goku and his friends attack the immensely powerful Hearts and Kamioren. At the same time in Universe 3, Cumber, who is wreaking havoc, and Cooler, who gained a new power, clash!”

If you’re unaware of this arcade game the promotional anime series is based on, Super Dragon Ball Heroes is the latest digital card fighting game and the top earner in the digital card arcade scene in Japan. Developed by Dimps, the update brought enhanced graphics and the ability to play as seven characters at the same time and provides all sorts of fantastic fan-service never seen in the original series. You can experience it in a way through Super Dragon Ball Heroes: World Mission on Nintendo Switch. Check out our review of the game here for more details.