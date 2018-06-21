‘Dragon Ball Heroes’ Anime Reveals Brand-New Key Visual

The clock is ticking down to a brand-new Dragon Ball outing. Come July, Son Goku and Vegeta will return to TV when Dragon Ball Heroes makes its debut. The super-short series will adapt one of Dragon Ball Heroes‘ most popular arcs, and a full-on visual for the anime has hit the Internet.

And, yes — that is Golden Cooler. You are not going crazy.

Videos by ComicBook.com

Over in Japan, a new set of anime magazines have gone live, and one of them holds a two-page spread for Dragon Ball Heroes. The image can be found below, and it is jam-packed with all sorts of characters.

Starting from the left, you can find a shadowy image of an unfamiliar man with red, glowing eyes. His wild hair and masked face prove this guys means bad news, and gamers will know how strong this so-called Evil Saiyan really is.

Next to the Saiyan, fans can find Cooler in his leveled up glory. Like Freeza, the villain is seen in a Golden form here, and he’s not alone. On the right side of the visual, fans can find Future Trunks dressed in a prison jumpsuit while Future Mai and Vegeta stand next to him. Then, if you look up, you can find a silhouette of a purple man with pointy ears named Fu.

Oh, and Super Saiyan Blue Goku is shown fighting — uh — himself? The Saiyan is seen going against a Super Saiyan 4 version of himself known as Goku Xeno to avid gamers.

Do you need to brush up on your Dragon Ball Heroes lore? You can check out the show’s translated synopsis below:

“Trunks returns from the future to train with Goku and Vegeta. However, he abruptly vanishes. The mysterious man “Fu” suddenly appears, telling them that Trunks has been locked up on the “Prison Planet”, a mysterious facility in an unknown location between universes. The group searches for the Dragon Balls to free Trunks, but an unending super battle awaits them! Will Goku and the others manage to rescue Trunks and escape the Prison Planet?”

