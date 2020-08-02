Dragon Ball Shares Peek at New SSJ4 Form in Action

✖

Super Dragon Ball Heroes will soon be giving the classic Super Saiyan 4 form an upgrade in power, and a new promo for the arcade game has given us a new sneak peek at this powered up Super Saiyan 4 form in action. As part of the currently running Big Bang Mission arc in both the arcade game and promotional anime series, Super Dragon Ball Heroes has been teasing the Super Saiyan 4 Limit Breaker form as Xeno Goku and Vegeta go beyond the limits of their Super Saiyan 4 powers. We've been getting teases throughout the last few weeks, and finally got a full look at what this form would look like not too long ago.

Now a new promo spotted by @DBSChronicles on Twitter has shared a new look at this Super Saiyan 4 Limit Breaker form in action as not only do we get to see how this form looks in the arcade game, but a bit of their fully animated exploits as well. This will most likely be used as a base to bring the form to the upcoming episode of the promotional anime series (which is teasing this upgrade), so fans could be getting a fun new Super Saiyan form in action very soon! Check out the promo below:

GOKU:XENO & VEGETA:XENO DOUBLE DRAGON FIST IN #SDBH ANIME CONFIRMED!!! Also, SS4 Limit Breaker Ritual REVEALED!! pic.twitter.com/HAuQZwUsZu — SUPER クロニクル (@DBSChronicles) August 1, 2020

Along with a new look at Super Saiyan 4 Limit Breaker (which curiously gives the form a red glow, and summoning ritual synonymous with Super Saiyan God), there's also the first real look at a new finishing move for Xeno Goku and Vegeta. Pulling yet another non-canon technique into their repertoire, the two of them can be seen getting ready to unleash a dual version of Goku's Dragon Fist technique (first seen in Dragon Ball Z: Wrath of the Dragon). What other surprises will this new Super Saiyan 4 form have in store? What do you think?

Are you excited to see Super Saiyan 4 getting an upgrade soon? Curious to see how much stronger Xeno Goku and Vegeta are as a result? Excited to see the next episode of the Super Dragon Ball Heroes promotional anime series? Let us know your thoughts in the comments or you can even reach out to me directly about all things animated and other cool stuff @Valdezology on Twitter!

